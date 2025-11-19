Defendants Sentenced in Connection with 2021 Homicide

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Morristown Police Chief Darnell Richardson confirmed that Tyrell Lansing, age 32, formerly of Morristown, has been sentenced in connection with an August 18, 2021 homicide that occurred on Clyde Potts Drive in Morristown.

On November 14, 2025, Judge Stephen J. Taylor, P.J. Cr. sentenced Lansing to 25 years in New Jersey State Prison, subject to the No Early Release Act (NERA). On October 6, 2025, Lansing pled guilty to first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter and second-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose before Judge Taylor.

On November 14, 2025, Judge Taylor sentenced co-defendant De’Quan McDaniel, age 31, to a three year suspended sentence in New Jersey State Prison and 250 hours of community service. On October 3, McDaniel pled guilty to third-degree Hindering the Apprehension or Prosecution of Lansing.

A third co-defendant, Myles Dacres, age 28, previously pled guilty to third-degree Hindering the Apprehension or Prosecution of Lansing in May 2022. On August 4, 2022, Judge Taylor sentenced Dacres to three years in New Jersey State Prison.

The convictions arise from a fatal shooting on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in Morristown, NJ. At approximately 1:03 a.m., the Morristown Bureau of Police received a 911 call regarding a shooting on Clyde Potts Drive. First responders located a male in the parking lot near 28 Clyde Potts Drive, Morristown, with multiple fatal gunshot wounds. Following an autopsy, the Morris County Deputy Medical Examiner determined the manner of death to be homicide. The victim has been identified as Raijah Scott, 35, of Cedar Knolls.

The investigation revealed that Lansing shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene in a motor vehicle. Lansing was apprehended on August 19, 2021, traveling through the State of Oklahoma with De’Quan McDaniel. Lansing was subsequently charged in connection with the homicide and extradited to New Jersey. Following the shooting, McDaniel provided transportation to assist Lansing in avoiding arrest. Myles Dacres provided false information to law enforcement about the shooting during the investigation.

Lansing has remained in custody during the duration of this case.

Prosecutor Carroll acknowledges the collective efforts of the legal and investigative staff – especially Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Tara Wang, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Chris Schellhorn, Assistant Prosecutor Jeffrey Conrad, MCPO Sergeant Matthew Magnone, MCPO Lt. Mike Gomez, Senior Assistant Prosecutor Michelle Ghali, and Morristown PD Det. Kevin Beal – in this complex case, which involved numerous pretrial motions and appeals. He also recognized the numerous law enforcement agencies for their participation, including members of the Morristown Bureau of Police, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the New Jersey State Police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Digital Forensics Investigations Unit.