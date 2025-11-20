Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill to Resign Congressional Seat Nov. 20

PARSIPPANY — Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill announced that she will resign her seat representing New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District effective 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, November 20.

Sherrill, who has served in Congress since 2019, won the New Jersey gubernatorial election on November 4 and will take office as the state’s next governor on January 20, 2026. Her resignation triggers the start of the formal vacancy process for the district, which encompasses much of Morris County, including Parsippany-Troy Hills.

A Transition for North Jersey Representation

Sherrill submitted a resignation letter stating that it has been “an honor to serve the residents of the 11th District” and highlighted work on major federal priorities such as infrastructure upgrades, flood-mitigation funding, and support for the region’s military installations.

Once her resignation takes effect, the congressional seat becomes officially vacant. Under New Jersey law, the current governor must issue a writ of election to schedule a special primary and general election to fill the remainder of her term. Until a successor is elected and sworn in, the district will be temporarily without representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Special Election Ahead

The forthcoming special election is expected to draw significant interest from both political parties, with several potential candidates already publicly exploring campaigns. The election timeline will become clear once the writ is issued, setting the dates for a special primary roughly 70–76 days later, followed by a special general election approximately two months after the primary.

Local Impact

For Parsippany and surrounding communities, Sherrill’s departure marks a shift in federal advocacy at a critical time as ongoing issues—including transportation improvements, flooding, and municipal funding—remain at the forefront. Residents are encouraged to monitor updates as the special election process unfolds.