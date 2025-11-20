Thursday, November 20, 2025
HomeLocal NewsGov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill to Resign Congressional Seat Nov. 20
Local News

Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill to Resign Congressional Seat Nov. 20

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill announced that she will resign her seat representing New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District effective 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, November 20.

Sherrill, who has served in Congress since 2019, won the New Jersey gubernatorial election on November 4 and will take office as the state’s next governor on January 20, 2026. Her resignation triggers the start of the formal vacancy process for the district, which encompasses much of Morris County, including Parsippany-Troy Hills.

A Transition for North Jersey Representation

Sherrill submitted a resignation letter stating that it has been “an honor to serve the residents of the 11th District” and highlighted work on major federal priorities such as infrastructure upgrades, flood-mitigation funding, and support for the region’s military installations.

Once her resignation takes effect, the congressional seat becomes officially vacant. Under New Jersey law, the current governor must issue a writ of election to schedule a special primary and general election to fill the remainder of her term. Until a successor is elected and sworn in, the district will be temporarily without representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Special Election Ahead

The forthcoming special election is expected to draw significant interest from both political parties, with several potential candidates already publicly exploring campaigns. The election timeline will become clear once the writ is issued, setting the dates for a special primary roughly 70–76 days later, followed by a special general election approximately two months after the primary.

Local Impact

For Parsippany and surrounding communities, Sherrill’s departure marks a shift in federal advocacy at a critical time as ongoing issues—including transportation improvements, flooding, and municipal funding—remain at the forefront. Residents are encouraged to monitor updates as the special election process unfolds.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Defendants Sentenced in Connection with 2021 Homicide
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »