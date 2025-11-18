Morris County Commissioners Honor Kiwanis Governor Frank Cahill

PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners presented a framed Resolution of Honor on Monday, November 17, to Frank Cahill in recognition of his decades of community service and his recent assumption of the role of governor of the New Jersey District of Kiwanis International.

Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen led the presentation during the board’s public meeting, joined by Deputy Director Stephen Shaw and Commissioners Christine Myers, John Krickus, Deborah Smith and Thomas Mastrangelo.

“Frank has dedicated much of his life to serving others, especially children and families. His leadership in Kiwanis and his work in Parsippany and Morris County reflect the very best of public service. We are proud to recognize his achievements and his continued commitment to our community,” said Director Selen.

Cahill, a Parsippany resident, has been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany since 1991 and has held numerous leadership roles during the past 34 years. He began his term as district governor on Oct. 1, 2025, following his election as governor-elect for the 2024–2025 service year.

Through his involvement with Kiwanis, he has helped establish four new clubs in Morris County, with a fifth planned for January 2026, and is working to expand clubs across New Jersey. He has recruited nearly 130 new members — the most of any Kiwanian in the state — and has strengthened Kiwanis’ sponsored youth programs such as Key Club and Circle K, which engage students in service, leadership, and civic projects, including food drives, assisting senior citizens, and supporting local charities.

“My passion is helping kids. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we delivered food to children who needed it. It was amazing how many people we were able to reach, and clubs grew from that work,” Cahill said. “My mission this year is focused on addressing youth homelessness throughout New Jersey.”

Cahill is also the publisher of Parsippany Focus and Morris Focus and is a member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board. Among his many volunteer efforts, he has served meals to the community at Homeless Solutions and fostered dogs through Eleventh Hour Rescue and Furver Home Dog Rescue, both based in Randolph.

The Board of County Commissioners unanimously adopted the resolution of honor, acknowledging Cahill’s service to Parsippany, Morris County and the State of New Jersey with Kiwanis International, and congratulates him on his election as governor for the 2025–2026 term.

Kiwanis International is a global volunteer organization dedicated to improving the lives of children. Clubs worldwide complete more than 1 million service projects each year, supporting schools, families, and communities while fostering leadership among young people.