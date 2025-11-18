Desai Elected Mayor as Democrats Sweep Official 2025 Parsippany Results

PARSIPPANY — The results are now official, confirming a major shift in Parsippany-Troy Hills leadership as Democrats win the mayor’s race and secure a governing majority on the Township Council.

Pulkit Desai has officially been elected the next Mayor of Parsippany-Troy Hills, defeating incumbent Mayor James R. Barberio in one of the tightest municipal contests in township history. Desai received 9,978 votes (50.05%), while Barberio finished with 9,898 votes (49.65%)—a margin of just 80 votes out of 19,936 cast.

Democrats Capture Both Council Seats

The Township Council results are also official, with Democrats winning both open seats:

• Matt Kavanagh (DEM) — 10,715 votes (28.06%)

• Diya Patel (DEM) — 10,487 votes (27.46%)

• Frank Neglia (REP) — 8,684 votes (22.74%)

• Jigar Shah (REP) — 8,239 votes (21.58%)

Kavanagh and Patel will join Democratic Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, giving Democrats a majority on the five-member council.

The remaining Republican members are Paul Carifi Jr. and Matt McGrath.

With a Democratic mayor and a newly formed Democratic majority, Parsippany’s local government will begin 2026 under unified party leadership for the first time in several years.

Hernandez Expected to Become Council President

With the new majority in place, it is widely expected that Councilwoman Judy Hernandez will be selected as Council President at the January reorganization meeting. Hernandez has been an influential voice on the current council and will likely help guide the transition into the new administration.

High Voter Turnout Drives a Clear Message

Nearly 20,000 residents voted—an impressive turnout for a non-presidential year—reflecting strong community engagement and the importance local families placed on shaping the township’s future.

Issues such as development, neighborhood integrity, taxes, and transparency played a major role in this year’s election, ultimately leading voters to opt for new leadership and a new direction.