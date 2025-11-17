Parsippany Lions Club Announces Holiday Blood Donation Drive

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Lions Club, in partnership with the American Red Cross and the Parsippany Library, invites the community to a Holiday Blood Donation Drive – an initiative focused on saving lives with urgency and empathy. The event will be December 13, 2025 | 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM | Parsippany Main Library

Every two seconds, someone in America needs blood. One donation can sustain a trauma victim, empower a cancer patient, or save a newborn. Beyond its humanitarian impact, giving blood also promotes donor health – a reminder that service strengthens both the body and spirit.

“All non-profits share a single purpose: to serve humanity,” said Pratap Jayakar, Vice District Governor & LEO Chair, Lions Clubs International, NJ. “We’re grateful to partner with the American Red Cross, the Parsippany Library, Kiwanis International, and our civic allies in championing community-driven health initiatives.”

This zeal and momentum of this event is further bolstered by the Christmas and Hanukkah holiday sentiment which is all about feeling interconnected and expressing gratitude through gestures of altruism.

Register today: https://bit.ly/DonateBlood2025

As a token of appreciation, each blood donor will receive ‘Life Saver’ Certificate, a ‘Proud Donor’ magnetic Pin and $15 Amazon e-Gift Card.

Special thanks to our Partners and Sponsors whose support goes a long way in making such events a stellar success.

Event Partners: American Red Cross, Parsippany Library, Kiwanis International

Sponsors: C2 Education, Kumon of Livingston, New York Life Insurance