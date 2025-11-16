Lighting Up Lake Hiawatha: One Woman’s Mission to Spark Community Spirit

PARSIPPANY — What began as a simple question—“Why doesn’t this town have any decorations?”—has grown into a beloved community tradition and a grassroots movement lighting up Lake Hiawatha every winter. At the heart of it all is Antoinette Piccolo-Simmons, a longtime educator, determined volunteer, and founding member of the nonprofit Friends of Lake Hiawatha.

Antoinette moved in with her husband in Lake Hiawatha in 2001, settling into a house her husband has owned for more than six decades. A retired full-time Spanish and Italian teacher, Antoinette has spent nearly 50 years in education, including private tutoring and currently as an adjunct professor at Drew University. But it was during a walk in December 2010 when her second act as a community advocate truly began.

While admiring other towns’ seasonal displays, she noticed Parsippany’s Lake Hiawatha section lacked festive flair. When she voiced her disappointment, her husband challenged her to take action. So, she did. Antoinette called the Mayor’s Office, where the mayor’s wife shared the same concern. The two decided to do something about it.

With determination and a few like-minded neighbors, Antoinette co-founded The Friends of Lake Hiawatha, a local nonprofit dedicated to beautifying and uplifting the community through events and decorations. Together with her partner, John Pascarella—owner of the Hiawatha Dairy and Vice President of the organization—they helped rally support for the initiative. Within two years, the group raised enough funds to install wreaths and snowflake lights on 40 lamp posts throughout Lake Hiawatha’s main streets. The effort was supported by generous donations from local merchants, and barrels filled with greenery were placed along sidewalks to further brighten the streets.

Santa and kids at Winterfest 2024

Their most cherished event is the annual Winter Fest, held in the heart of Lake Hiawatha at the town gazebo. This year’s celebration is scheduled for Friday, December 5, at 6:00 p.m., and promises to continue the tradition with face painting by a local artist, hot chocolate and cookies from Foodtown, and police and fire department participation. With the help of Unity Bank and local support, Friends of Lake Hiawatha also raffles off a girls’ and boys’ bicycle at no cost to attendees.

Before the pandemic, the group also hosted a Scarecrow Contest in partnership with the Girl Scouts, complete with prizes and pizza or ice cream parties for the most creative designs. While the contest has yet to return, the Winter Fest has remained a consistent beacon of community joy.

Today, the spirit of the project is evolving alongside Parsippany’s ongoing streetscape improvements. The town recently upgraded sidewalks and roads, removing old lamp posts and replacing them with more than 100 new posts—more than doubling the original number. It’s an exciting opportunity, but also a challenge.

Friends of Lake Hiawatha, now a registered LLC, is facing the steep cost of redecorating over 100 lamp posts. Antoinette recently raised $1,000 from ten merchants along North Beverwyck Road, but much more is needed to meet the new scale. She has reached out to the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and is hoping more corporations and donors will come forward. So far the following businesses have contributed: Mammon, Priola Funeral Home, Funny Books, Joe’s Cleaners, Landmark Floral, Onorevole Attorney at Law, First Care Medical Transport, Kebab Paradise, Vindac Realty Inc, Lake Hiawatha Diary.

“North Beverwyck Road is the only Main Street America-style area in Parsippany,” she emphasized. “Other towns light up for the season. Why shouldn’t we?”

Antoinette’s passion is unwavering. Her mission is simple: beautify Lake Hiawatha, bring joy to residents, and host events that foster community pride.

For updates or to contribute to Friends of Lake Hiawatha, visit their Facebook page: Friends of Lake Hiawatha on Facebook or read more at Parsippany Focus.