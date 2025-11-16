American Legion Post 249 Donates $1,000 to Support Homeless Veterans

PARSIPPANY — Sunday, November 16, was a day filled with warmth, generosity, and community connection at American Legion Post 249, located at 91 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. The Post hosted its popular pancake breakfast, one of its signature fundraisers and a cherished tradition that draws Parsippany residents together for food, fellowship, and service.

This month’s breakfast featured a special highlight: Post 249 presented Deacon Jim of Saint Peter the Apostle Church with a $1,000 donation to support Operation Chill-Out, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeless veterans by providing cold-weather essentials like gloves, hats, warm socks, thermals, and sweatshirts.

“Our mission is to support veterans not just in words, but in action,” said a Post member. “Operation Chill-Out ensures that those who served our country are not forgotten—especially in the harsh winter months.”

Guests enjoyed a hearty breakfast while connecting with neighbors and contributing to a meaningful cause.

The next pancake breakfast will take place on Sunday, December 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., again at 91 North Beverwyck Road. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy or a $6.00 donation in support of the Post’s annual Toys for Tots drive. In return, guests will receive a free breakfast.

“It’s a great time to sit back, relax, and meet new people,” organizers added. “All are welcome.”

American Legion Post 249 continues to be a pillar in the Parsippany community—nourishing connections, honoring veterans, and making a difference one breakfast at a time.