Letter to the Editor: Election Results Demand a New Direction for Parsippany’s Future

Dear Editor:

Parsippany did itself proud on Election Day when nearly 20,000 residents cast their ballots for Mayor and Council in an off (non-presidential) election year. Disproving conventional wisdom, which suggested that voter turnout would be low and that Mayor Barberio and his Republican Council running mates, Frank Neglia and Jigar Shah, would sweep to victory, the voters turned out. They said, “Not so fast.” They also stated that they had had enough of the last four years of the Mayor and his rubber-stamp Council prioritizing the financial interests of out-of-town developers and their self-serving lawyers over the sanctity of Parsippany’s unique and diverse neighborhoods and the well-being of Parsippany’s school children.

Now that the residents of Parsippany have done their job, it is time for the defeated incumbents and newly elected candidates to do all that they can to ensure an effective transition that will benefit all of Parsippany. Mr. Barberio and Mr. Neglia must not attempt any last-minute self- serving shenanigans and do all that they can to facilitate the transfer of power. Mr. Desai, Mr. Kavanaugh and Ms. Patel must understand that while they won, there are still a large number of Parsippany voters who need to be convinced that they have the experience and the commitment to serve the best interests of all of Parsippany.

In these divisive national times, Parsippany has a unique opportunity to demonstrate to the nation a creditable path forward that is defined by the public interest rather than by personal and/or political party priorities. The citizens of Parsippany appear ready to do so. Are Mr. Desai, Mr. Kavanaugh, Ms. Patel, Mr. Neglia and Mr. Barberio willing to do so?

Time will tell.

Bob Crawford