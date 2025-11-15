Saturday, November 15, 2025
Holiday Cheer Arrives Early with “Merry Moments With Santa” at Parsippany PAL

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany PAL is spreading holiday cheer with a festive event for families: Merry Moments With Santa. This two-day celebration invites families to create cherished memories and take photos with Santa Claus at the PAL building, located at 33 Baldwin Road.

The event takes place on Saturday, December 13, and Sunday, December 14. On Saturday, families can attend between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. or 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Registration is $25 per family, with an optional $10 photo printout available. Attendees are encouraged to register early, as time slots are expected to fill quickly.

This heartwarming event is designed to bring the community together for a joyful and magical holiday experience. Don’t miss your chance to celebrate the season and support a local tradition.

Click here to register.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
