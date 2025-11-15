Holiday Cheer Arrives Early with “Merry Moments With Santa” at Parsippany PAL

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany PAL is spreading holiday cheer with a festive event for families: Merry Moments With Santa. This two-day celebration invites families to create cherished memories and take photos with Santa Claus at the PAL building, located at 33 Baldwin Road.

The event takes place on Saturday, December 13, and Sunday, December 14. On Saturday, families can attend between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. or 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Registration is $25 per family, with an optional $10 photo printout available. Attendees are encouraged to register early, as time slots are expected to fill quickly.

This heartwarming event is designed to bring the community together for a joyful and magical holiday experience. Don’t miss your chance to celebrate the season and support a local tradition.

Click here to register.

