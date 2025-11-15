Township of Parsippany Honors All Veterans Who Served in Solemn Veterans Day Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — Under crisp autumn skies, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills gathered on Tuesday, November 11, to honor the courage and sacrifice of America’s veterans during a moving Veterans Day Ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Park.

Former Parsippany Council President Michael J. dePierro delivered both the Introductory Remarks and a special reading titled “The Noble and the Brave: A Veteran’s Day Tribute,” offering a personal and historical reflection on service and sacrifice.

The ceremony began with a formal Presentation of the Colors by American Legion Post #249, followed by a heartfelt Invocation led by Deacon Len Deo of St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church.

The Parsippany High School Choir performed the National Anthem, while students from the high school led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, demonstrating the township’s tradition of youth civic engagement.

Mayor James R. Barberio extended a warm welcome to veterans and guests, thanking the township’s military families for their enduring commitment to country and community.

“Today we express our profound gratitude for every veteran who stood in defense of freedom,” said Mayor Barberio. “Your bravery does not go unnoticed, and your sacrifice is honored by this township and this nation.”

Musical tributes included a Patriotic Medley by the Parsippany High School Band, and a solemn Prayer of Remembrance offered by Father David Pickens, Pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church.

The ceremony was attended by township officials, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion, local clergy, first responders, and families who came together to show appreciation for those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

As the ceremony concluded, the reverence in the crowd reflected the words spoken and songs performed—echoes of a grateful community standing united in remembrance.

Reverend Daniel A. Bragg, Pastor of Parsippany Presbyterian Church, delivers the benediction during the closing moments of the event.

Michelle Musolino-Roberts performs a heartfelt rendition of “God Bless America” during the ceremony.

Students from Parsippany High School lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, highlighting the township’s commitment to youth civic engagement.

Students from Parsippany High School perform the national anthem, showcasing local talent and patriotic spirit during the ceremony.