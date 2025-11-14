Three Arrested in Takedown of Alleged Narcotics Network in Hanover Township and Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Lincoln Park Police Chief John Cifelli confirmed an arrest following a narcotics investigation that yielded the seizure of various controlled dangerous substances (CDS) and firearms, which resulted in the arrest of three defendants.

On November 13, 2025, investigators carried out the execution of search warrants at a residence in Cedar Knolls in Hanover Township, a residence in Parsippany-Troy Hills, four vehicles, and a storage unit in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

A search of the Cedar Knolls residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 24 grams of suspected ketamine, approximately 10 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 20 pills of suspected MDMA, over 6 ounces of suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia indicative of CDS distribution, as well as nearly $18,000 in U.S. Currency, which are alleged to be CDS proceeds. A search conducted of a Nissan Altima known to be associated with Jeremy Mayes yielded the seizure of a Glock 43 handgun, which was confirmed stolen out of Mississippi.

A search of the Parsippany-Troy Hills residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 64 grams of suspected cocaine, a loaded revolver, and drug paraphernalia indicative of CDS distribution.

It is alleged that Jeremy Mayes, Casey Young, and Adrian Schwerdt-Oneil operated a CDS distribution network in Morris County between September 1, 2025, through November 13, 2025. Mayes and Young were detained by officers on November 13, as Young arrived at the Cedar Knolls residence driving a Madison DPW truck, while being employed by the town of Madison.

During the arrest of Young, he was found to be in possession of cards identifying a storage unit in Parsippany. Following the approval of a subsequent search warrant, the storage unit was searched, which yielded a loaded Glock 31 handgun, approximately 5 tabs of suspected LSD, two bags of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, numerous pills, and drug distribution paraphernalia including a drug ledger.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Enforcement Unit Task Force carried out this investigation. The task force is comprised of members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morristown Police Department, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, and Boonton Police Department. Additionally, the Morris County Prosecutors Office Special Operations Division, Major Crimes Unit, Morris County Sheriff’s Office K9, Lincoln Park Police, Denville Police, Hanover Police, Morristown Police and Madison Police also assisted heavily with this investigation. The investigation remains ongoing.

The following individuals were arrested and charged as a result of this investigation to date:

Casey J. Young, 32, of Morris Plains was charged with the following:

• Possession of LSD in a quantity of 100 milligrams or more with intent to distribute, a crime of the first degree, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-5A(1)B(6)

• Possession of Cocaine in the quantity of one-half ounce or more with intent to distribute, a crime of the second degree, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-5A(1)B(2)

• Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, a crime of the second degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2A(1)/2C:35-5A(1)B(2)

• Possession of a Cocaine, a crime of the third degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-10A(1)

• Two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Course of a CDS offense, a crime of the second degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-4.1A

• Possession of a Handgun without a Permit, a crime of the second degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-5B(1)

• Possession of a Psilocybin Mushrooms, a crime of the third degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-10A(1)

• Possession of LSD, a crime of the third degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-10A(1)

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute, a crime of the fourth degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:36-3

Jeremy C. Mayes, age 35, of Cedar Knolls, was charged with the following:

• Possession of a Firearm During the Course of a CDS offense, a crime of the second degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-4.1A

• Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, a crime of the second degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2A(1)/2C:35-5A(1)B(2)

• Certain Persons Not to Possess a Firearm, a crime of the second degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-7(B)(1)

• Receiving Stolen Property, a crime of the third degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:20-7

• Possession of less than one-half ounce of Cocaine with intent to distribute, a crime of the third degree, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-5A(1)B(3)

• Possession of Ketamine with intent to distribute, a crime of the third degree, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-5A(1)B(13)

• Possession of less than one-half ounce of MDMA with intent to distribute, a crime of the third degree, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-5A(1)B(3)

• Possession of a Handgun without a Permit, a crime of the second degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-5B(1)

• Possession of Cocaine, a crime of the third degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-10A(1)

• Possession of Ketamine, a crime of the third degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-10A(1)

• Possession of MDMA, a crime of the third degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-10A(1)

• Money Laundering, a crime of the third degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:21-25A

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute, a crime of the fourth degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:36-3

Adrian D. Schwerdt-O’Neil, 34, of Parsippany-Troy Hills, was charged with the following:

• Possession of Cocaine in a quantity of one-half ounce or more with intent to distribute, a crime of the second degree, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-5A(1)B(2)

• Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, a crime of the second degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2A(1)/2C:35-5A(1)B(2)

• Possession of a Cocaine, a crime of the third degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-10A(1)

• Possession of a Firearm During the Course of a CDS offense, a crime of the second degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-4.1A

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute, a crime of the fourth degree in violation of N.J.S. 2C:36-3

Pursuant to the Criminal Justice Reform Act, Mayes and Young remain detained in the Morris County Jail pending a motion for pretrial detention. Schwerdt-O’Neil was released under the conditions of Pre-Trial Monitoring Level II.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.