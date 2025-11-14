Saturday, November 15, 2025
Police Arrest Woman With Multiple Warrants After Struggle at Quality Inn

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — A woman with several active criminal warrants was arrested on Tuesday evening after resisting officers and assaulting them during a confrontation in the parking lot of the Quality Inn on Route 46, according to the Wayne Police Department.

At approximately 6:17 p.m. on Tuesday, November 11, Officers Harrison Kirby and Louis Trentacost were patrolling the hotel lot when they approached an occupied Volkswagen. The officers recognized the occupant, Galaxistar Douglas, 27, from a prior arrest. A warrant check confirmed that Douglas had multiple outstanding criminal warrants.

Galaxistar Douglas

When informed that she was under arrest, police say Douglas became argumentative and stated she would not allow the officers to take her into custody. Officers attempted to calm her, but she grew increasingly hostile, refused commands, and would not exit the vehicle. She held onto the steering wheel while kicking both officers.

Douglas was ultimately removed from the vehicle, taken to the ground, and continued to physically resist. During the struggle, police say she bit Officer Kirby on the arm. After being handcuffed, Douglas allegedly spit on Officer Trentacost as she was being escorted to a patrol vehicle.

At police headquarters, Douglas continued spitting and screaming. She was placed in a cell, but when an ambulance arrived to transport her for evaluation, she refused to exit the cell and had to be physically removed by multiple officers. She was evaluated, released, and transported to the Passaic County Jail Intake Hub.

Officer Kirby was treated at a medical facility for the bite wound he sustained during the incident.

Douglas was charged with the following offenses:

  • Criminal Mischief
  • Aggravated Assault (2 counts)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Obstruction of a Governmental Function
  • Throwing Bodily Fluids at Law Enforcement

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
