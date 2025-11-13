Thursday, November 13, 2025
Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and Parsippany PAL Launch Community Book Drive to Support Children’s Literacy

Frank Cahill, Governor of the New Jersey District of Kiwanis, and Parsippany PAL Executive Director Nick Bronzino help kick off the BookSmiles book drive with the community donation box at the PAL.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) have partnered to launch a community-wide used book collection aimed at strengthening childhood literacy across New Jersey. All donated books will be delivered to BookSmiles.org, a nonprofit that provides children with access to high-quality reading materials while promoting a love of books from an early age.

BookSmiles collects, sorts, and distributes new and gently used books to educators, social workers, and literacy programs. In addition to children’s books, the organization accepts adult books, which can be recycled, repurposed, and converted into age-appropriate children’s books, ensuring that every donation supports young readers.

Kiwanis Governor Frank Cahill emphasized the importance of literacy as a core part of the Kiwanis mission. “Reading opens doors for children that last a lifetime,” Cahill said. “When we give a child a book, we give them imagination, opportunity, and hope. Partnering with the PAL and BookSmiles allows us to put thousands of books directly into the hands of children who need them most.”

Parsippany PAL Executive Director Nick Bronzino highlighted the value of community participation. “The PAL is always proud to support programs that strengthen our youth,” Bronzino said. “Collecting books is something everyone in the community can take part in, and every donation—big or small—helps a child discover the joy of reading. We are thrilled to partner with Kiwanis on this meaningful project.”

The Parsippany PAL is serving as the main drop-off location for the drive. Community members are invited to donate new or gently used books of all types—including children’s books, teen books, and adult titles—at the Parsippany PAL, 33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany.

This initiative reflects the shared commitment of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and the PAL to support youth development, education, and community enrichment.

For more information about BookSmiles and their work to promote literacy across New Jersey, visit BookSmiles.org.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
