Help Support Parsippany’s Emergency Food Pantry

PARSIPPANY — With a possible interruption in food assistance through the SNAP program, the Township anticipates an increase in residents seeking help from Parsippany’s Emergency Food Pantry, located at the Senior Community Center, 1130 Knoll Road in Lake Hiawatha.



Residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, supermarket gift cards, or other essential items to help ensure that no one in our community goes without. To view a list of items the pantry typically stocks, click here or visit the Parsippany Township website at www.Parsippany.net .



Your generosity makes a real difference. Thank you for helping us support families in need in Parsippany.



For more information, please contact the Emergency Food Pantry at (973) 263-7160.