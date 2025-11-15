Saturday, November 15, 2025
Help Support Parsippany’s Emergency Food Pantry

Residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items and supermarket gift cards to support the Parsippany Food Pantry, helping local families in need
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — With a possible interruption in food assistance through the SNAP program, the Township anticipates an increase in residents seeking help from Parsippany’s Emergency Food Pantry, located at the Senior Community Center, 1130 Knoll Road in Lake Hiawatha.

Residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, supermarket gift cards, or other essential items to help ensure that no one in our community goes without. To view a list of items the pantry typically stocks, click here or visit the Parsippany Township website at www.Parsippany.net.

Your generosity makes a real difference. Thank you for helping us support families in need in Parsippany.

For more information, please contact the Emergency Food Pantry at (973) 263-7160.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
