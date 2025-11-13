Holiday Candlelight Remembrance Program to Offer Comfort and Reflection

MORRIS COUNTY — The Dangler Family is inviting the community to join them for their Annual Holiday Candlelight Remembrance Program on Tuesday, December 9, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Madison Hotel (Victorian Room), 1 Convent Road, Morristown.

This long-standing tradition provides a meaningful opportunity for families to honor and remember loved ones during the holiday season. The Dangler Family notes that their wish is to include these memories in a special way and to remind the community that no one is alone as they navigate this time of year.

The program will feature music, readings, and a candle-lighting ceremony. Attendees are encouraged to bring a framed photo or piece of memorabilia of their loved one to display during the program. All items will be returned at the conclusion of the evening.

Guests are welcome, and families are asked to include the number of attendees when they R.S.V.P. to ensure appropriate seating. Light refreshments will be served following the ceremony.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, December 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: The Madison Hotel (Victorian Room), 1 Convent Road, Morristown, NJ 07960

R.S.V.P. by December 2

973-539-3300 (Morris Plains)

973-377-3232 (Madison)

[email protected]

For additional information, contact Christine Dangler at 973-377-3232 or visit their website.