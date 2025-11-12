Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Dr. Louis A. “Dr. Lou” Lorenzo, 77, Longtime Parsippany Chiropractor and Community Advocate

Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Dr. Louis A. Lorenzo, affectionately known as “Dr. Lou,” passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 8, in Williamsburg, Iowa, surrounded by his family. He was 77 years old.

Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Louis Anthony Lorenzo Sr. and Mary Rose Lorenzo (née Grieco), Lou grew up in New Jersey and built a life rooted in service, wellness, and community. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Monmouth College before obtaining his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic.

In 1981, Dr. Lou opened his chiropractic practice on Beverwyck Road in the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany, where he treated thousands of patients with compassion and integrity for over 35 years until his retirement in 2016.

Dr. Lou married Francene Striegel on July 18, 1983, in Parsippany. The couple later moved to Williamsburg, Iowa, where Lou retired in 2021.

A devoted healer, Dr. Lou was known for his deep commitment to holistic health and natural wellness. He was a longtime member of the Association of New Jersey Chiropractors and frequently gave educational talks at local schools and events, promoting healthy living and the power of positive thinking. His volunteer work included treating golfers at LPGA Tour events in New Jersey and New York, as well as providing care to numerous student and professional athletes.

“I love serving the public,” he shared in a 2007 interview. “A lot of people don’t like their jobs, but I love what I do.”

Dr. Lou was also a passionate civic leader. He was a proud member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany from February 6, 1992, to October 1, 2020, and was active in the Sons of Italy Lodge 2561. Prior to becoming a chiropractor, he worked as a city planner in Merced, California.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Francene Lorenzo; daughter Patrice Lorenzo of Turlock, California; son Daren Lorenzo and his wife Lindsay of Lamar, South Carolina; son Jay Lorenzo of Twentynine Palms, California; daughter-in-law Stephanie Lorenzo of Williamsburg, Iowa; sisters Marilyn Dolan of Cedar Knolls, New Jersey, and Millie Payack of Austin, Texas; and six cherished grandchildren: Jayce Nikolas McVey, Loren Rose Bostrom, Ayden Joshua Lorenzo, Alessandra Vera Lorenzo, Oliver Daren Lorenzo, and Lana Rose Lorenzo. He was predeceased by his parents and his younger brother, Joseph Lorenzo.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 14, 2025, at the K.C. Hall in Harper, Iowa, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friends and loved ones are invited to join the family for lunch and fellowship.

Arrangements are being handled by Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Messages and tributes may be shared at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
