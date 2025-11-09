Women’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Spreads Holiday Cheer to Deployed Soldiers

PARSIPPANY — Members of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills once again showed their generosity and community spirit by donating 112 filled Christmas stockings to Operation Jersey Cares, an organization dedicated to supporting soldiers who will be away from home during the holidays.

Each year, the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC) coordinates this statewide initiative to ensure that deployed service members know they are remembered and appreciated by those back home. The stockings, filled with comfort items and holiday treats, serve as a heartfelt reminder that their sacrifice does not go unnoticed.

A special thank you goes out to Foodtown in Lake Hiawatha for providing all the egg carton boxes needed to safely deliver the stockings to NJSFWC.

Club members Eileen and Ronnie coordinated the project locally, helping to organize, pack, and prepare the stockings for delivery. Their dedication, along with the efforts of all the members, made this year’s contribution a success.

For more information about Operation Jersey Cares and their mission to support our troops, click here.