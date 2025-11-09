Parsippany to Hold Veterans Day Ceremony Honoring Local Heroes

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James R. Barberio and the Township of Parsippany–Troy Hills will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Tuesday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Route 46 and Baldwin Road.

The ceremony will bring together township officials, residents, and members of the community in a united show of gratitude and remembrance for the men and women who have bravely served in the United States Armed Forces.

“Let’s stand united in gratitude and remembrance of all who have defended our freedom,” the invitation reads.

All residents are encouraged to attend this public event, which serves as an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by veterans and to thank them for their service.