Sunday, November 9, 2025
Parsippany to Hold Veterans Day Ceremony Honoring Local Heroes

VFW Post 10184 proudly laid the wreaths, honoring the memory of our fallen veterans with solemn respect.
PARSIPPANY — Mayor James R. Barberio and the Township of Parsippany–Troy Hills will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Tuesday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Route 46 and Baldwin Road.

The ceremony will bring together township officials, residents, and members of the community in a united show of gratitude and remembrance for the men and women who have bravely served in the United States Armed Forces.

“Let’s stand united in gratitude and remembrance of all who have defended our freedom,” the invitation reads.

All residents are encouraged to attend this public event, which serves as an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by veterans and to thank them for their service.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

