Holiday Cheer Returns with “Craftsmas” at The Stickley Museum



PARSIPPANY — The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, the early 20th-century historic home of Gustav Stickley, will host two FREE CraftsMas Open Houses on Saturday, December 6, from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 13, from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 p.m.



The CraftsMas Open Houses will take place across the Craftsman Farms property and will include open house access to the Log House, which will be adorned with period-inspired Arts and Crafts holiday décor. Docents will be available throughout the Log House to share information about the history and significance of the site. Completed in 1911, the Log House is one of the most important architectural achievements of the Arts and Crafts movement in America. Originally designed as a clubhouse, it became the Stickley family home and remains the heart of the property today. The Craftsman Shop (completed in 2024) will be open for holiday shopping, where guests will be able to choose from a selection of contemporary Arts and Crafts and seasonal gifts, also featuring custom jewelry, home décor items, the museum’s children’s book, and other visitor favorites.



The Education Center will offer guests the opportunity to create their own clay tiles inspired by the colors, textures, and symbols of the winter season. The space will also feature the Crafts-Mas Photo Station, where visitors can capture a memory of their museum visit with festive seasonal photos.



Guests can support the Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms by purchasing a 50/50 raffle ticket. Proceeds raised through the raffle will help support the ongoing preservation and operation of the museum.



For those seeking even more Craftsmas experiences, the Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms will offer Log House Holiday Tours every weekend, beginning with the Thanksgiving weekend. On this guided tour of the decorated Log House, attendees will explore early-20th-century holiday traditions and Gustav Stickley’s own seasonal celebrations. Regular admission fees apply.



For more information, click here or follow the museum on social media.