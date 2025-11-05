Morris County pulls in for Mikie Sherrill

MORRIS COUNTY — In a razor-thin finish, Democrat Mikie Sherrill edged Republican Jack Ciattarelli in Morris County, 109,796 (50.06%) to 108,370 (49.41%), helping power her statewide win in the race for Governor. Turnout was strong across the county, with competitive results in large population centers and familiar partisan patterns in the outer-ring suburbs.

What moved the needle in Morris

Parsippany-Troy Hills : Sherrill ran up a decisive margin in the county’s largest township, 11,073 to 8,192 , a +2,881 vote edge that far outpaced the township’s nail-biter governor result four years ago (Murphy 8,166 to Ciattarelli 8,161 in 2021).

: Sherrill ran up a decisive margin in the county’s largest township, , a +2,881 vote edge that far outpaced the township’s nail-biter governor result four years ago (Murphy to Ciattarelli in 2021). Morristown : The county seat delivered a big cushion for Sherrill, 3,704 to 1,535 .

: The county seat delivered a big cushion for Sherrill, . Morris Township : Sherrill posted another important margin, 6,891 to 4,606 , underscoring continued Democratic strength in the Greater Morristown area.

: Sherrill posted another important margin, , underscoring continued Democratic strength in the Greater Morristown area. Butler : Ciattarelli held serve in this Republican-leaning borough, 1,831 to 1,396 .

: Ciattarelli held serve in this Republican-leaning borough, . Boonton Township : Another solid GOP hold for Ciattarelli, 1,329 to 910 .

: Another solid GOP hold for Ciattarelli, . Boonton (Town) : Sherrill carried the town comfortably, 2,068 to 1,610 , padding her countywide tally.

: Sherrill carried the town comfortably, , padding her countywide tally. Pequannock: Ciattarelli posted a sizable win, 4,524 to 3,492, reflecting continued Republican strength in the northwest corridor.

Why Morris mattered

Morris County’s split personality—Deep-blue cores in Parsippany and the Morristown area, countered by strong Republican performance in Pequannock, Butler, and Boonton Township—produced a near-even county map. But Sherrill’s large margins in high-turnout Parsippany and Morristown ultimately outweighed GOP advantages elsewhere, providing crucial votes toward her statewide total.

Election Night Reporting System, courtesy of the Morris County Clerk. UNOFFICIAL RESULTS. Early voting and mail-in ballots received before polls closed are included; timely postmarked mail-ins and provisional ballots are still being processed. Results update as ballots are counted and are subject to change until certified.