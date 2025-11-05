Wednesday, November 5, 2025
HomeLocal NewsMorris County pulls in for Mikie Sherrill
Local News

Morris County pulls in for Mikie Sherrill

Sherrill is pictured standing alongside newly elected Parsippany Councilwoman Diya Patel, signaling a strong local endorsement and underscoring the campaign’s commitment to municipal-level partnerships. Patel’s presence captured the grassroots energy driving Sherrill’s success—local leaders mobilizing communities, voters turning out in record numbers, and towns like Parsippany ultimately tipping the balance in one of New Jersey’s most closely watched races.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2686

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — In a razor-thin finish, Democrat Mikie Sherrill edged Republican Jack Ciattarelli in Morris County, 109,796 (50.06%) to 108,370 (49.41%), helping power her statewide win in the race for Governor. Turnout was strong across the county, with competitive results in large population centers and familiar partisan patterns in the outer-ring suburbs.

What moved the needle in Morris

  • Parsippany-Troy Hills: Sherrill ran up a decisive margin in the county’s largest township, 11,073 to 8,192, a +2,881 vote edge that far outpaced the township’s nail-biter governor result four years ago (Murphy 8,166 to Ciattarelli 8,161 in 2021).
  • Morristown: The county seat delivered a big cushion for Sherrill, 3,704 to 1,535.
  • Morris Township: Sherrill posted another important margin, 6,891 to 4,606, underscoring continued Democratic strength in the Greater Morristown area.
  • Butler: Ciattarelli held serve in this Republican-leaning borough, 1,831 to 1,396.
  • Boonton Township: Another solid GOP hold for Ciattarelli, 1,329 to 910.
  • Boonton (Town): Sherrill carried the town comfortably, 2,068 to 1,610, padding her countywide tally.
  • Pequannock: Ciattarelli posted a sizable win, 4,524 to 3,492, reflecting continued Republican strength in the northwest corridor.

Why Morris mattered

Morris County’s split personality—Deep-blue cores in Parsippany and the Morristown area, countered by strong Republican performance in Pequannock, Butler, and Boonton Township—produced a near-even county map. But Sherrill’s large margins in high-turnout Parsippany and Morristown ultimately outweighed GOP advantages elsewhere, providing crucial votes toward her statewide total.

Election Night Reporting System, courtesy of the Morris County Clerk. UNOFFICIAL RESULTS. Early voting and mail-in ballots received before polls closed are included; timely postmarked mail-ins and provisional ballots are still being processed. Results update as ballots are counted and are subject to change until certified.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
How to Streamline Contract Creation with an AI Contract Generator
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »