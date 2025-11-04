Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Business NewsLocal News

H2M Architects + Engineers Welcomes Two New Team Members

PARSIPPANY — H2M architects + engineers is proud to announce the addition of two new professionals to its Parsippany office: Michelle Lutkowski, PHR, SHRM-CP, and Matthew Casale.

Michelle Lutkowski

Michelle Lutkowski joined H2M as a Senior HR Generalist on September 8. She brings extensive human resources experience to the team, having previously served as Director of Human Resources at Wireless Telecom Group, also located in Parsippany. Michelle resides in Morris Plains and is recognized for her strategic leadership and commitment to building strong workplace cultures.

Matthew Casale joined the firm as a Staff Designer on September 15. Before joining H2M, he worked as a Designer III at Parette Somjen Architects in Rockaway, where he contributed to a variety of commercial and educational projects. A Mendham resident, Matthew brings creativity and technical precision to H2M’s growing architectural team.

H2M’s Parsippany office is located at 119 Cherry Hill Road, Suite 110, Parsippany.

H2M is a full-service consulting and design firm offering expertise across multiple disciplines, including architecture, engineering (water supply, civil/site, structural, M/E/P, wastewater, and environmental), planning, design, inspection, surveying, and scientific services. With more than 580 professionals, H2M combines deep technical experience with specialized market knowledge to meet clients’ evolving needs.

Founded on a legacy of innovation and community service, H2M continues to take a practical approach with creative results, serving clients throughout the region.
For more information, visit www.h2m.com.

