Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Driver Charged in Connection with Fatal Crash

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Chester Police Chief Ryan McNamee confirmed that Ana-Maria Ciofu, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, has been charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in Chester Township on August 31.

At approximately 5:51 p.m. on August 31, Chester Township Police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Route 206 at the Lamerson Road and Fox Chase Road intersection. It is alleged that the defendant was driving a 2025 Lexus IS300 on Route 206 Northbound when she hit a 2013 Toyota RAV4. It is further alleged that the defendant was driving at an excessive rate of speed at the time of the crash.

The operator of the Toyota RAV4, C.K., was later pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. A passenger in the Lexus IS300, Lubov Sakovich, sustained bodily injury in the crash.

On November 3, 2025, Ciofu was charged with second-degree Vehicular Homicide, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-5a, and disorderly persons Assault by Auto, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1c(1). Following a First Appearance, Ciofu was granted pretrial release. A Pre-Indictment Conference is scheduled for December 15, 2025, before the Hon. Robert M. Hanna, J.S.C.

Members of the Chester Township Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit participated in this investigation.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
