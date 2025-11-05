Barberio Narrowly Re-Elected as Mayor; Democrats Capture Both Council Seats

PARSIPPANY — In one of the closest elections in recent township history, Mayor James R. Barberio secured re-election as Mayor of Parsippany-Troy Hills, defeating Democratic challenger Pulkit Desai by just over 200 votes. Barberio, representing the Republican Party, received 9,542 votes (50.39%), while Desai, the Democratic candidate, earned 9,333 votes (49.29%).

In the Town Council race, both Democratic candidates were victorious. Matt Kavanagh led all council contenders with 10,056 votes (27.72%), followed by Diya Patel with 9,802 votes (27.02%). Republican incumbent Frank Neglia and newcomer Jigar Shah trailed with 8,401 (23.16%) and 7,962 (21.95%) votes, respectively. The narrow margin in the mayoral race and the Democratic sweep of the council seats highlight Parsippany’s continuing trend toward highly competitive elections.

The new council members will join Republican Paul Carifi and Matthew McGraft, along with Democrat Judy Hernandez. The council will be split 2 Republicans and 3 Democrats, the first since the 1970s. Parsippany is generally an all Republican council.

According to the Election Night Reporting System, courtesy of the Morris County Clerk, these figures represent unofficial results. Early voting results and mail-in ballots received prior to the close of polls are included. Timely postmarked mail-in ballot results and provisional ballots are still pending.

As of the latest update, voter turnout stood at 57.41%, with 221,126 ballots cast out of 385,139 registered voters across Morris County. Results will continue to be updated as additional ballots are counted and are subject to change until certification by election officials.

Results as of November 5, 2025, 12:01 a.m.