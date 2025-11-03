Monday, November 3, 2025
HomeLocal NewsMorris County to Honor Veterans at Annual Ceremony on November 5
Local News

Morris County to Honor Veterans at Annual Ceremony on November 5

Morris County to Honor Veterans at Annual Ceremony Nov. 5Event to Feature Distinguished Military Service Medal Presentations, U.S. Marine Corps 250th Birthday Tribute and Special “Veteran of Valor” Recognition

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1721

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners invites the public to attend the 2025 Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 5, at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Public Meeting Room 555 of the Administration and Records Building, 10 Court Street, Morristown.

This year’s ceremony will feature the presentation of Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals to seven local veterans, acelebration of the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps and a special “Morris County Veteran of Valor” tribute honoring Civil War hero, Cpl. Charles Fern Hopkins, Sr.

The event coincides with Operation Green Lighta nationwide campaign Morris County is supporting this year. From November 4 through November 11, residents, businesses, schools, and local governments are encouraged to display green lights in their homes and workplaces to show appreciation for veterans and raise awareness of the services and support available to them in Morris County.

Veterans Receiving Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals

  • Vincent J. DeCaro, Navy – Morris Plains
  • Christopher Gardner, Army – Morristown
  • Charles E. Johnson, Army/USAR – Dover
  • Robert Litrio, Army – Hanover Township
  • Ronald Pierantozzi, Navy – Pequannock
  • Aniceto Rivera, Army – Boonton Township
  • Samuel Y. Yuen, Navy – Randolph Township

Celebrating the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday

In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps, the county commissioners will also honor members of the 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve stationed at Picatinny Arsenal.

Morris County Veteran of Valor: Cpl. Charles Fern Hopkins, Sr.

, and lifelong public servant, is As part of an extra special ceremony this year, a framed Resolution of Honor recognizing a Morris County “Veteran of Valor” will be presented posthumously to Cpl. Charles Fern Hopkins, Sr., a Civil War Medal of Honor recipient, civic leader, and lifelong public servant, is remembered as “Boonton’s Grand Old Man.”

A display outside the Commissioners’ Public Meeting Room will feature artifacts related to Hopkins, including his Medal of Honor, on loan from his great-grandson Charlie Maraziti., who will attend the ceremony to accept the resolution of honor from the Morris County Commissioners.

The public is encouraged to attend and join in honoring the county’s veterans. Guests are advised to arrive early to secure seating.

The event will also be livestreamed on the county’s website and Facebook page.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
80-Year-Old Lakeland Hills Family YMCA Member Makes History at Ironman World Championship
Next article
Morris County Declares Operation Green Light for Veterans Week
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »