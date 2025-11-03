Morris County to Honor Veterans at Annual Ceremony on November 5

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners invites the public to attend the 2025 Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 5, at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Public Meeting Room 555 of the Administration and Records Building, 10 Court Street, Morristown.

This year’s ceremony will feature the presentation of Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals to seven local veterans, acelebration of the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps and a special “Morris County Veteran of Valor” tribute honoring Civil War hero, Cpl. Charles Fern Hopkins, Sr.

The event coincides with Operation Green Light, a nationwide campaign Morris County is supporting this year. From November 4 through November 11, residents, businesses, schools, and local governments are encouraged to display green lights in their homes and workplaces to show appreciation for veterans and raise awareness of the services and support available to them in Morris County.

Veterans Receiving Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals

Vincent J. DeCaro, Navy – Morris Plains

Christopher Gardner, Army – Morristown

Charles E. Johnson, Army/USAR – Dover

Robert Litrio, Army – Hanover Township

Ronald Pierantozzi, Navy – Pequannock

Aniceto Rivera, Army – Boonton Township

Samuel Y. Yuen, Navy – Randolph Township

Celebrating the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday

In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps, the county commissioners will also honor members of the 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve stationed at Picatinny Arsenal.

Morris County Veteran of Valor: Cpl. Charles Fern Hopkins, Sr.

, and lifelong public servant, is As part of an extra special ceremony this year, a framed Resolution of Honor recognizing a Morris County “Veteran of Valor” will be presented posthumously to Cpl. Charles Fern Hopkins, Sr., a Civil War Medal of Honor recipient, civic leader, and lifelong public servant, is remembered as “Boonton’s Grand Old Man.”

A display outside the Commissioners’ Public Meeting Room will feature artifacts related to Hopkins, including his Medal of Honor, on loan from his great-grandson Charlie Maraziti., who will attend the ceremony to accept the resolution of honor from the Morris County Commissioners.

The public is encouraged to attend and join in honoring the county’s veterans. Guests are advised to arrive early to secure seating.

The event will also be livestreamed on the county’s website and Facebook page.