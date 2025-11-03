Morris County Declares Operation Green Light for Veterans Week

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County invites everyone to “Light it Green” from November 4 through Veterans Day on November 11 by shining one or more green lights outside homes, schools or workplaces in honor of the service men and women who stood ready to defend our freedoms.

The Morris County Board of County Commissioners adopted a resolution at its October 22 public meeting declaring the seven days leading up to Veteran’s Day 2025 as Operation Green Light for Veterans Week in Morris County. The Commissioners are urging everyone to join them in a nationwide campaign that honors America’s veterans and raises awareness of county programs available to assist them.

“For generations, Morris County has stood by our veterans and their families. Operation Green Light is one simple but powerful way to show our gratitude — to let our veterans know they are seen, supported and never forgotten,” said Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen.

The seven-day Operation Green Light for Veterans campaign originated through the National Association of Counties (NACo), encouraging counties and communities everywhere to shine green lights as a visible expression of appreciation for our service members. Green represents hope, renewal and forward movement — a symbol of support for the estimated 200,000 service members who transition from the military to civilian life each year, with many facing significant stress and adjustment challenges.

County Buildings to Shine Green

Throughout Veterans Week, several county facilities will be illuminated in green in honor of those who have selflessly served our nation, including:

The Veterans Services Office, 540 W. Hanover Ave., Morris Township

The Law & Public Safety Complex, 500 W. Hanover Ave., Parsippany-Troy Hills

The historic Morris County Courthouse, 56 Washington St., Morristown

The Morris County Administration & Records Building, under “the bridge” at 10 Court St., Morristown.

The Morris County Office of Temporary Assistance, 340 W. Hanover Ave., Morris Township

The Morris County Library, 30 E. Hanover Ave., Whippany

The Human Services Complex at 1 Medical Drive, Morris Plains

The Morris County 9/11 Memorial, 460 W. Hanover Ave., Parsippany-Troy Hills

How to Participate

Light a Green Bulb: Place a green light in a window, porch, lobby or public area from November 4 through Veterans Day on November 11.

Share & Tag: Post a photo on social media with #OperationGreenLight and mention @MorrisCountyNJ to join the countywide tribute.

Reminder: Upcoming Morris County Veterans Day Ceremony on November 5

Morris County’s commitment to veterans continues with its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Administration and Records Building, 10 Court St., Morristown.

This year’s ceremony will feature the presentation of Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals to seven local veterans, a celebration of the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, and a special “Morris County Veteran of Valor” tribute honoring Civil War hero Cpl. Charles Fern Hopkins, Sr. — a Medal of Honor recipient, civic leader, and lifelong public servant known as “Boonton’s Grand Old Man.”

The event will also be livestreamed onthe county’s website andFacebook page.

For more than 25 years, Morris County has annually honored local veterans through its Distinguished Military Service Medal program, presented on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and other special occasions. The county also continues to strengthen outreach and support to former service members through its Veteran Services Office, helping veterans of all ages obtain assistance with benefits, housing, employment, health care, transportation programs and more.

To learn more about services and resources available to veterans and their families, visit morriscountynj.gov/veterans.