80-Year-Old Lakeland Hills Family YMCA Member Makes History at Ironman World Championship

MORRIS COUNTY — The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA proudly celebrates member Natalie Grabow, who on October 11, became the first 80-year-old woman in U.S. history to complete the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii. This grueling 140.6-mile race tests the limits of endurance, strength, and spirit.

Grabow completed the course in 16 hours, 45 minutes, and 26 seconds, conquering a 2.4-mile ocean swim (1:47:41), a 112-mile bike ride (7:51:27), and a 26.2-mile marathon (6:40:11) under intense heat and wind. Her historic finish is a testament to perseverance, focus, and determination.

Leading up to the Ironman World Championship, Grabow trained six days a week, often twice a day. She swam at the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, ran on the track around Wilkins Field at Wildwood Elementary School, and spent hours cycling on a stationary bike trainer in her basement, following a structured daily training plan developed by her coach.

Remarkably, Grabow did not learn to swim until she was 59 years old. With determination and encouragement from her YMCA community, she taught herself the basics of swimming and soon started competing in local triathlons. Over the next two decades, she became an elite endurance athlete capable of tackling one of the toughest competitions in the world.

“Movement is an essential part of life if you want to avoid health problems as you age,” said Grabow. “I plan to keep racing for as long as I can.”

Grabow trains regularly at Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, surrounded by a close circle of supportive athletes and friends:

• Katherine Roberts completed the Ironman in Kona alongside Grabow.

• Emily O’Halloran, who recently returned from competing in the Triathlon World Championship in Australia, met Grabow this month and plans to train with her moving forward.

• Angie Dello continues to train with Grabow in the YMCA pool, where friendship, motivation, and community drive every stroke.

Their dedication reflects the spirit of Y, a place where people of all ages and abilities come together to achieve their goals and support one another in the process.

Located in Mountain Lakes, NJ, the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is committed to strengthening the community through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. Y provides opportunities for people of every age and ability to achieve their goals, connect with others, and belong to something greater.

