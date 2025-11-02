‘Get Out to Vote’ Initiative Brings Together County Officials and Supporters

MORRIS COUNTY — The energy was high and the room was filled to capacity as Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi hosted her annual “Get Out to Vote” event on Sunday, November 2, at the Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown.

Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi

The event featured Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli as the guest speaker, drawing local leaders, elected officials, and community members from across the county who gathered in support of civic engagement and voter participation.

Jack Ciattarelli pictured with Former Parsippany Council President Loretta Gragnani, and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon at the Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown.

Ciattarelli, who previously ran for governor and remains a prominent voice in New Jersey politics, spoke passionately about the importance of voter turnout and the responsibility of every citizen to take part in the democratic process. He emphasized the need for continued community involvement, transparency in government, and restoring trust in leadership.

New Jersey Senator Joe Pennacchio and Hanover Township Mayor Thomas “Ace” Gallagher

Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi thanked attendees for their ongoing commitment to civic duty and highlighted her office’s efforts to ensure accessible and secure elections. “Every vote matters, and every voice deserves to be heard,” Grossi said. “Events like this remind us how essential participation is to the foundation of our democracy.”

Guests enjoyed a morning of conversation, networking, and motivation as the countdown to Election Day continued. The enthusiasm in the room reflected a growing momentum among Morris County residents to stay informed and make their voices count at the polls.