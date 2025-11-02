Monday, November 3, 2025
HomeLocal News‘Get Out to Vote’ Initiative Brings Together County Officials and Supporters
Local News

‘Get Out to Vote’ Initiative Brings Together County Officials and Supporters

Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli served as the guest speaker at the “Get Out the Vote” event hosted by Ann Grossi, Morris County Clerk, on Sunday, November 2, at the Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
3441

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — The energy was high and the room was filled to capacity as Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi hosted her annual “Get Out to Vote” event on Sunday, November 2, at the Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown.

Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi

The event featured Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli as the guest speaker, drawing local leaders, elected officials, and community members from across the county who gathered in support of civic engagement and voter participation.

Jack Ciattarelli pictured with Former Parsippany Council President Loretta Gragnani, and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon at the Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown.

Ciattarelli, who previously ran for governor and remains a prominent voice in New Jersey politics, spoke passionately about the importance of voter turnout and the responsibility of every citizen to take part in the democratic process. He emphasized the need for continued community involvement, transparency in government, and restoring trust in leadership.

New Jersey Senator Joe Pennacchio and Hanover Township Mayor Thomas “Ace” Gallagher

Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi thanked attendees for their ongoing commitment to civic duty and highlighted her office’s efforts to ensure accessible and secure elections. “Every vote matters, and every voice deserves to be heard,” Grossi said. “Events like this remind us how essential participation is to the foundation of our democracy.”

Guests enjoyed a morning of conversation, networking, and motivation as the countdown to Election Day continued. The enthusiasm in the room reflected a growing momentum among Morris County residents to stay informed and make their voices count at the polls.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany High School Marching Band Shines at NJ State Competition
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »