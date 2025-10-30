Parsippany Breast Cancer Walk Raises Over $377K, Led by Joan Van Soest and Local Teams

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, October 26, Parsippany was awash in pink as the community came together for a powerful cause: raising funds for breast cancer research and support services. The event, presented by Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., brought out hundreds of participants and supporters in a heartfelt show of solidarity.
As of event day, an impressive $377,936 had been raised toward a campaign goal of $535,000, with donations still being accepted until December 31, by clicking here.
Top Teams Step Up
Leading the way were several standout teams whose collective efforts inspired others:
Rising to the Challenge — $21,694
The Fighting Champions — $20,492
LEXUS EASTERN DRIVES FOR A CURE — $13,130
Hanna’s Bananas Powered by Toyota — $12,558
Top Individual Fundraisers Recognized
The following individuals were recognized for their leadership and generosity:
Joan Van Soest — Gold Pacesetter: $20,621
Fran Saliter — Gold Pacesetter: $14,211
Donna Garrity — Bronze Pacesetter: $7,472
Michael R. Szmidt — Bronze Pacesetter: $7,175
Susan Donaldson — Bronze Pacesetter: $6,281
Emily Gencarelli Cooper — Bronze Pacesetter: $6,004
Corporate Sponsors Make an Impact
Several major companies contributed significantly to the fundraising total, showcasing corporate responsibility and community commitment:
Toyota Motor North America — $12,663
Atlantic Health — $9,751
SAX LLP — $7,117
Organizers expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support. “Every dollar raised brings us closer to a world without breast cancer,” said Melissa Gargantiel. “Parsippany continues to prove that we are a community that shows up for each other.” This year, more than 6,000 walkers joined us to end breast cancer as we know it as a united community.
With the momentum building, donations are expected to continue climbing in the coming weeks. Contributions can still be made online to help the community reach its $535,000 goal.
Making Strides is the nation’s largest and most impactful movement to end breast cancer as we know it. Because of your support, the American Cancer Society can save more lives from breast cancer – by funding innovative breast cancer research, promoting education and risk reduction, and providing comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
