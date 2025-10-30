Parsippany Breast Cancer Walk Raises Over $377K, Led by Joan Van Soest and Local Teams

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, October 26, Parsippany was awash in pink as the community came together for a powerful cause: raising funds for breast cancer research and support services. The event, presented by Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., brought out hundreds of participants and supporters in a heartfelt show of solidarity.

Dressed for the Cause: Participants at the breast cancer fundraiser in Parsippany struck a playful pose with Darth Vader and a snowtrooper from Star Wars. The event, held on Sunday, October 26, 2025, and presented by Daiichi Sankyo Inc., raised over $377,000 toward the American Cancer Society’s $535,000 goal.

As of event day, an impressive $377,936 had been raised toward a campaign goal of $535,000, with donations still being accepted until December 31, by clicking here.

Paul Miller Auto Group was a sponsor

Top Teams Step Up

Leading the way were several standout teams whose collective efforts inspired others:

Rising to the Challenge — $21,694

— The Fighting Champions — $20,492

— LEXUS EASTERN DRIVES FOR A CURE — $13,130

— Hanna’s Bananas Powered by Toyota — $12,558

With heartfelt thanks and a spirit of community, the Team Parsippany Library proudly joined the fight against breast cancer by participating in the Making Strides of Parsippany event on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Surrounded by survivors, supporters, and passionate walkers, the team walked in solidarity—in honor, in hope, and in strength. With generous support from patrons and community members, Team Parsippany helped raise critical funds for breast cancer research, advocacy, and patient support through the American Cancer Society. Led by Lucy Casey, Team Parsippany Library consisted of 17 participants and raised an impressive $1,687. The group’s effort highlighted the library’s continued role as a community hub, not just for education, but for advocacy and compassion.

Team leader Marisol Gonzalez and six teammates walked under the team name Pink Butterfly, raising $411 during Making Strides of Parsippany on Sunday, October 26, 2025. The group joined the community in honoring loved ones and supporting breast cancer research, one step at a time.

Corporate participation played a vital role in the success of this year’s breast cancer fundraising event in Parsippany. Among the standout teams was Summit Financial, led by Team Leader Michelle Fuller. With 38 participants, the team raised an impressive $3,258 in support of breast cancer research and awareness.

Top Individual Fundraisers Recognized

The following individuals were recognized for their leadership and generosity:

Joan Van Soest — Gold Pacesetter: $20,621

— Gold Pacesetter: Fran Saliter — Gold Pacesetter: $14,211

— Gold Pacesetter: Donna Garrity — Bronze Pacesetter: $7,472

— Bronze Pacesetter: Michael R. Szmidt — Bronze Pacesetter: $7,175

— Bronze Pacesetter: Susan Donaldson — Bronze Pacesetter: $6,281

— Bronze Pacesetter: Emily Gencarelli Cooper — Bronze Pacesetter: $6,004

The Tribute Garden served not only as a place of reflection but also as a powerful reminder of why the event matters—to fund research, support patients, and celebrate survivors, while remembering those we’ve lost.

Corporate Sponsors Make an Impact

Several major companies contributed significantly to the fundraising total, showcasing corporate responsibility and community commitment:

Toyota Motor North America — $12,663

— Atlantic Health — $9,751

— SAX LLP — $7,117

Organizers expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support. “Every dollar raised brings us closer to a world without breast cancer,” said Melissa Gargantiel. “Parsippany continues to prove that we are a community that shows up for each other.” This year, more than 6,000 walkers joined us to end breast cancer as we know it as a united community.

With the momentum building, donations are expected to continue climbing in the coming weeks. Contributions can still be made online to help the community reach its $535,000 goal.

Making Strides is the nation’s largest and most impactful movement to end breast cancer as we know it. Because of your support, the American Cancer Society can save more lives from breast cancer – by funding innovative breast cancer research, promoting education and risk reduction, and providing comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

American Cancer Society staff eager to help

Parsippant-Troy Hills Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Economic Development Committee member Jigar Shah, Mayor James R. Barberio, Economic Development Committee Chairman Frank Cahill, and Melissa Gargantiel, Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, during the presentation of a special plaque recognizing the 25th Anniversary of Relay For Life being hosted in Parsippany.

Community Fuel: Special thanks to Uncle Giuseppe’s for sponsoring the refreshment stand at Making Strides of Parsippany on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Their generous support kept walkers energized and hydrated throughout the day.