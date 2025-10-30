Friday, October 31, 2025
Letters to the editor

Letter to the Editor: Supporting Mayor Barberio's Proven Leadership

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

After more than forty years serving the Township of Parsippany –Troy Hills as a Councilman and Council President, I’ve seen this great community through its highs and lows. I’ve worked alongside many mayors, and I can say without hesitation that Mayor James Barberio has earned another term. Through honesty, competence, and a steady hand he has restored Parsippany’s financial stability.

When I served as Council President in 2021, I publicly warned that the prior administration’s budget was “not statutorily correct,” that it overestimated revenues and underestimated expenses, and that the auditor could not certify it. At that time, Parsippany’s General Fund had only $1 million – and much of it could not be used. The Township was forced to rely on emergency borrowing and federal aid just to stay solvent. Those were difficult, uncertain days for our community.

Mayor Barberio inherited that crisis – and fixed it. Under his leadership, the Township has eliminated structural deficits, rebuilt reserves, improved its credit rating, and attracted over $1 billion in new investment. He governs responsibly, with transparency and professionalism, and he restored the fiscal discipline we once prided ourselves on.

I’ve always believed that experience matters, and so does integrity. Parsippany is once again on solid ground because of Mayor Barberio’s leadership. I strongly urge residents to support him for another term so that we continue moving forward – not backward.



Michael J. dePierro
Former Council Presiden

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
