Embassy Suites Hosts 31st Annual “Trick or Suite” for P.G. Chambers School Students

PARSIPPANY — Embassy Suites, located at 909 Parsippany Boulevard, celebrated its 31st Annual “Trick or Suite” event on Friday, October 24, bringing Halloween magic to the students of P.G. Chambers School. The event offers a safe and joyful Halloween experience for children with disabilities, featuring creatively decorated hotel suites and candy giveaways from local businesses and organizations.

Each participating group transformed a suite into a themed Halloween wonderland, with costumed volunteers greeting children and families as they made their way through the hotel. The event’s warm and inclusive atmosphere continues to make “Trick or Suite” a highlight of the season for the P.G. Chambers community.

This year’s celebration was made possible through the generosity and creativity of the following participating organizations:

American Care Center, Bayada, Beneo, Inc., Chobani, CohnReznick, Crunch Fitness Parsippany, DoubleTree by Hilton Jersey City, Eurogerm-KB, EWMA, Northwest District Elks Special Children’s Committee, P.G. Chambers School, RJM US, LLP, Tilcon New York, and Trane.

Special thanks also go to ShopRite of Parsippany, Anthony Franco’s Pizza, and Weichert Realtors for their generous donations, which helped make this year’s event a memorable success.

Located in Cedar Knolls, P.G. Chambers School is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and supporting children with disabilities. Serving students ages three to fourteen, the school provides specialized programs tailored to each child’s developmental, academic, and therapeutic needs. Through its integrated approach—combining education, therapy, and assistive technology—the school empowers children to grow in confidence, independence, and ability. With a passionate team of educators and therapists, P.G. Chambers School continues to make a profound difference in the lives of families across Northern New Jersey.