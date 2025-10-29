Parsippany Schools Remind Students: No E-Bike Riding on School Grounds

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen A. Chase has issued a vital student safety reminder regarding the use of electric bicycles (“e-bikes”) on and around school property.

Over the past several weeks, district officials have observed a noticeable increase in students riding e-bikes to and from school. While e-bikes are a convenient way to travel, Dr. Chase emphasized that they are motorized vehicles and must be operated responsibly and in accordance with state laws and school safety policies.

Effective immediately, students are prohibited from riding e-bikes on school property at any time—including during arrival, dismissal, and after-school hours. Those who ride to school must dismount and walk their bikes upon reaching campus.

“This guideline is in place to prevent injuries, reduce congestion during busy times, and support a safe environment for everyone,” Dr. Chase wrote. Students who fail to comply may face disciplinary actions ranging from warnings and parent notification to loss of privileges or police involvement, depending on the circumstances.

Partnering with Families

The district is asking parents and guardians to reinforce these expectations at home. “Clear and consistent communication between home and school is the best way to help students make safe choices,” Dr. Chase noted. The district is also collaborating with the Parsippany Police Department to ensure a consistent community approach to student safety.

Safety Tips for Families

Parents are encouraged to:

Ensure children wear properly fitted helmets.

Review traffic laws and responsible riding habits.

Check that e-bikes have working brakes, lights, and reflectors.

Remind students to ride respectfully, stay alert, and yield to pedestrians.

By working together, Dr. Chase concluded, “we can keep our campuses safe for everyone.”