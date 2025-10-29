Thursday, October 30, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Schools Remind Students: No E-Bike Riding on School Grounds
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany Schools Remind Students: No E-Bike Riding on School Grounds

Effective immediately, riding e-bikes on school property—before, during, or after school—is prohibited.

Superintendent Emphasizes Safety as Top Priority for Students, Staff, and Families

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
4103

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen A. Chase has issued a vital student safety reminder regarding the use of electric bicycles (“e-bikes”) on and around school property.

Over the past several weeks, district officials have observed a noticeable increase in students riding e-bikes to and from school. While e-bikes are a convenient way to travel, Dr. Chase emphasized that they are motorized vehicles and must be operated responsibly and in accordance with state laws and school safety policies.

Effective immediately, students are prohibited from riding e-bikes on school property at any time—including during arrival, dismissal, and after-school hours. Those who ride to school must dismount and walk their bikes upon reaching campus.

“This guideline is in place to prevent injuries, reduce congestion during busy times, and support a safe environment for everyone,” Dr. Chase wrote. Students who fail to comply may face disciplinary actions ranging from warnings and parent notification to loss of privileges or police involvement, depending on the circumstances.

Partnering with Families

The district is asking parents and guardians to reinforce these expectations at home. “Clear and consistent communication between home and school is the best way to help students make safe choices,” Dr. Chase noted. The district is also collaborating with the Parsippany Police Department to ensure a consistent community approach to student safety.

Safety Tips for Families

Parents are encouraged to:

  • Ensure children wear properly fitted helmets.
  • Review traffic laws and responsible riding habits.
  • Check that e-bikes have working brakes, lights, and reflectors.
  • Remind students to ride respectfully, stay alert, and yield to pedestrians.

By working together, Dr. Chase concluded, “we can keep our campuses safe for everyone.”

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: When Christie Walked Away, the Courts Took Over — and Developers Moved In
Next article
Embassy Suites Hosts 31st Annual “Trick or Suite” for P.G. Chambers School Students
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »