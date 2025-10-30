Morris County Prepares for Pause on SNAP Benefits

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County is alerting local authorities and the public to resources identified by the Morris County Department of Human Services to aid families who may need assistance if federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is paused on November 1 due to the federal shutdown.

SNAP and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) provide access to nutritional assistance programs for millions of Americans. According to the New Jersey Department of Health, the benefits will be either delayed or unpaid beginning Saturday, November 1, for more than 800,000 New Jersey residents and 17,000 people in Morris County if the federal shutdown continues.

“When times are tough, Morris County steps up to help – and now is one of those times. As of Saturday, the SNAP program will no longer be funded, leaving 17,000 Morris County residents without the means to purchase food for themselves or their families. We need your help! Please consider donating food, grocery gift cards or a financial contribution to your local pantry,” said Commissioner Christine Myers, liaison to Human Services for the seven-member Morris County Board of County Commissioners.

“While we hope the government shutdown ends quickly, we do not know how long it will last. Those who rely on SNAP benefits will face an increasing financial crisis. Households may be at risk of falling behind on other bills. In helping them, we each need to consider donating food or financial support more than once, for as long as this situation unfolds. Together, we can make a difference,” she added.

The Morris County Department of Human Services, which is working with the county’s major charitable food providers, has posted information about ongoing developments with the potential pause on SNAP and it has identified charitable food providers that have resources for struggling families and are open to contributions from the community.

General information may be found below on the status of SNAP on the county’s Department of Human Services webpage.

Local charitable food resources may be found at the two links below: