Mountain Lakes Student Partners with Parsippany Economic Development Committee to Launch “Grantly,” an AI-Powered Grant Discovery Tool

PARSIPPANY — Small businesses in Parsippany and beyond now have a smarter way to secure funding, thanks to Grantly — a newly launched, patent-pending platform that uses artificial intelligence to match entrepreneurs with grants tailored to their business needs.

Developed by Anikait Sota, a high school student at Mountain Lakes High School and a contributor to the Parsippany Economic Development Committee, Grantly is available now at www.grantlyai.net.

Unlike traditional grant searches, Grantly collects personalized information about a business — such as its size, location, industry, and community impact — and instantly recommends relevant grants. A unique beta feature also allows users to autofill grant applications using AI, streamlining the often time-consuming paperwork process.

“We designed Grantly to eliminate the friction between small businesses and the resources meant to help them grow,” said Anikait Sota, Founder of Grantly. “Many business owners don’t even realize how many grants are out there. Our tool changes that.”

The tool is currently patent pending for its proprietary grant-matching methodology, and early feedback has been promising.

Local business owners seeking assistance with the platform or the grant process are encouraged to email [email protected] or reach out directly to Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee. Other committee members are also available to help local entrepreneurs navigate the tool and complete applications.

Grantly was developed in close collaboration with the Economic Development Committee and is proud to be backed by community leaders who recognize the need to simplify access to capital for startups and local businesses.

“This project exemplifies the innovation and leadership coming out of our community,” said Frank Cahill, who has championed several initiatives to support Parsippany’s business environment. “We are proud to stand behind Anikait and the work he’s done with Grantly.”

The platform is already attracting attention from small businesses across Morris County and is expected to expand its offerings in the coming months. For those in Parsippany, it marks another win for a township focused on supporting business owners of all backgrounds and industries.