Sunday, October 26, 2025
HomeLocal NewsMountain Lakes Student Partners with Parsippany Economic Development Committee to Launch “Grantly,”...
Local News

Mountain Lakes Student Partners with Parsippany Economic Development Committee to Launch “Grantly,” an AI-Powered Grant Discovery Tool

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
104

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Small businesses in Parsippany and beyond now have a smarter way to secure funding, thanks to Grantly — a newly launched, patent-pending platform that uses artificial intelligence to match entrepreneurs with grants tailored to their business needs.

Developed by Anikait Sota, a high school student at Mountain Lakes High School and a contributor to the Parsippany Economic Development Committee, Grantly is available now at www.grantlyai.net.

Unlike traditional grant searches, Grantly collects personalized information about a business — such as its size, location, industry, and community impact — and instantly recommends relevant grants. A unique beta feature also allows users to autofill grant applications using AI, streamlining the often time-consuming paperwork process.

“We designed Grantly to eliminate the friction between small businesses and the resources meant to help them grow,” said Anikait Sota, Founder of Grantly. “Many business owners don’t even realize how many grants are out there. Our tool changes that.”

The tool is currently patent pending for its proprietary grant-matching methodology, and early feedback has been promising.

Local business owners seeking assistance with the platform or the grant process are encouraged to email [email protected] or reach out directly to Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee. Other committee members are also available to help local entrepreneurs navigate the tool and complete applications.

Grantly was developed in close collaboration with the Economic Development Committee and is proud to be backed by community leaders who recognize the need to simplify access to capital for startups and local businesses.

“This project exemplifies the innovation and leadership coming out of our community,” said Frank Cahill, who has championed several initiatives to support Parsippany’s business environment. “We are proud to stand behind Anikait and the work he’s done with Grantly.”

The platform is already attracting attention from small businesses across Morris County and is expected to expand its offerings in the coming months. For those in Parsippany, it marks another win for a township focused on supporting business owners of all backgrounds and industries.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Trunk or Treat Transforms Troy Hills Center into Halloween Haven
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »