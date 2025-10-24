Trunk or Treat Transforms Troy Hills Center into Halloween Haven

PARSIPPANY — The Troy Hills Center transformed into a festive Halloween wonderland during its annual Trunk or Treat celebration, where clients and area children came together for an afternoon filled with joy, costumes, and community connection.

Clients and Kids Connect Over Costumes at Troy Hills Trunk or Treat

Decorated car trunks lined the parking lot, each one bursting with spooky creativity — from friendly ghosts and smiling pumpkins to witches and superheroes. Clients of Troy Hills Center, joined by staff and volunteers, enjoyed handing out candy and greeting the children as they made their way from car to car.

Laughter and excitement filled the air as residents and visitors exchanged stories, snapped photos, and admired each other’s costumes. For many clients, the event was more than just a holiday celebration — it was a chance to share in the spirit of community and experience the joy of togetherness.

“This is one of our favorite days of the year,” said a staff member. “Seeing our clients light up as they interact with the children reminds us what community really means — kindness, inclusion, and fun for everyone.”

The event also featured music, festive decorations, and a variety of treats, ensuring that every participant left with both candy and cherished memories.

Troy Hills Center’s Trunk or Treat once again proved that Halloween isn’t just about costumes and candy — it’s about bringing people together and celebrating the spirit of joy across generations.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, November 2025. Click here to read the magazine.