Thursday, October 23, 2025
HomeLocal NewsSt. Ann Church to Host 14th Annual Fall Festival Ministry & Craft...
Local News

St. Ann Church to Host 14th Annual Fall Festival Ministry & Craft Fair

File photo
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1927

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — St. Ann Church, located at 781 Smith Road, will host its 14th Annual Fall Festival Ministry & Craft Fair on Friday, November 14, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This popular community event will feature more than 40 craft vendors, including Stitching Queens, Urban Retreat, Pampered Chef, and many others offering handmade goods and unique gifts. Visitors can enjoy Pete’s Kitchen, a bake sale, two tricky trays, and a 50/50 raffle. Attendees will also have the opportunity to order Christmas greenery at the festival.

For more information, contact the parish office at 973-884-1986 or email [email protected].

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Spooky Fun at 24 Scarefield!
Next article
Optimizing Shipping Freight Logistics and Supply Chain Management Best Practices for a Seamless Supply Chain
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »