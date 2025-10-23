St. Ann Church to Host 14th Annual Fall Festival Ministry & Craft Fair

PARSIPPANY — St. Ann Church, located at 781 Smith Road, will host its 14th Annual Fall Festival Ministry & Craft Fair on Friday, November 14, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This popular community event will feature more than 40 craft vendors, including Stitching Queens, Urban Retreat, Pampered Chef, and many others offering handmade goods and unique gifts. Visitors can enjoy Pete’s Kitchen, a bake sale, two tricky trays, and a 50/50 raffle. Attendees will also have the opportunity to order Christmas greenery at the festival.

For more information, contact the parish office at 973-884-1986 or email [email protected].