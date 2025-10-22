Spooky Fun at 24 Scarefield!

PARSIPPANY — Halloween came alive at 24 Sedgefield Drive, where eerie laughter, glowing pumpkins, and haunting music filled the night air. Neighbors from across town gathered for an unforgettable evening of fright and fun, transforming an ordinary yard into a spine-tingling attraction straight out of a Halloween movie.

The Cemetery of Shadows

Guests entered through an iron gate creaking in the wind, greeted by the chilling fog of the Cemetery of Shadows. Tombstones tilted at odd angles as motion-sensing skeletons rattled their chains. A ghostly caretaker whispered warnings from behind a gravestone, while the mournful toll of a hidden bell kept visitors on edge. Every step brought new surprises—phantom faces flickering in lantern light, hands reaching up from the ground, and faint laughter that seemed to drift from nowhere.

Pumpkin Patch of Mischief

Beyond the cemetery, visitors stepped into a friendlier—but no less mysterious—scene. The Pumpkin Patch of Mischief glowed in orange and gold, lined with dozens of hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns. Children searched for their favorite designs, from smiling ghosts to fiery-eyed monsters. Between hay bales, a playful scarecrow told riddles and jokes, keeping spirits light before guests ventured deeper into the darkness.

The Witch’s Gathering

A winding path led to a flickering cauldron surrounded by three cackling witches, stirring their “brew of doom.” Thick green mist rolled across the lawn as the trio recited rhymes and offered candy to the brave souls who dared to approach. With glowing eyes and crooked hats, they cast mock “spells” on passersby, much to the delight of the crowd.

Vampires and the Grudge

Inside the “Haunted Hallway,” eerie music echoed as pale-faced vampires emerged from velvet curtains, their fangs gleaming in candlelight. Just as visitors thought they were safe, The Grudge appeared—her long black hair and chilling moan sending shivers through even the most fearless guests. Many screamed, some laughed, and everyone applauded the perfectly timed scares.

The Slicer Man’s Lair

The final stop, The Slicer Man’s Lair, pushed fear to its limit. Amid flashing red lights and echoing metallic sounds, a masked figure appeared behind the fog. Guests sprinted past as he raised his blade—thankfully made of foam—eliciting both shrieks and laughter as the night’s grand finale unfolded.