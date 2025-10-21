PHHS Graduate Justin Hoffman Explores Denmark While Pursuing Biology at Muhlenberg College

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School graduate Justin Hoffman is spending the fall semester studying abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark, through the DIS Copenhagen Study Abroad Program. A member of the Class of 2027 at Muhlenberg College, Hoffman is pursuing a degree in Biology while expanding his academic and cultural horizons overseas.

With support from Muhlenberg’s Office of Global Education, nearly half of the college’s students participate in study abroad programs across more than 60 countries. These international experiences not only enhance students’ academic understanding but also foster personal independence and global awareness. Research shows that students who study abroad often return with greater confidence, improved academic performance, and a stronger start in their professional careers.

Founded in 1848, Muhlenberg College is a highly selective liberal arts institution located in Allentown, Pennsylvania. With nearly 2,000 bachelor’s and master’s degree-seeking students, the college emphasizes a curriculum that encourages exploration, creativity, and lifelong learning.

A 2022 graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, Hoffman was known for his leadership and athletic excellence. He served as team captain for both the cross country and track & field teams, earning recognition as a two-time all-conference honoree and being named the team MVP in cross country.

Now studying in one of Europe’s most vibrant cities, Justin is embracing the opportunity to immerse himself in Danish culture while continuing his studies in the sciences. His journey from Parsippany to Copenhagen exemplifies the spirit of curiosity, leadership, and global engagement fostered by both Parsippany Hills High School and Muhlenberg College.