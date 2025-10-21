Wednesday, October 22, 2025
HomeLocal NewsPHHS Graduate Justin Hoffman Explores Denmark While Pursuing Biology at Muhlenberg College
Local NewsSchool News

PHHS Graduate Justin Hoffman Explores Denmark While Pursuing Biology at Muhlenberg College

Parsippany’s Justin Hoffman honored for academic and athletic excellence at Muhlenberg College.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1563

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School graduate Justin Hoffman is spending the fall semester studying abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark, through the DIS Copenhagen Study Abroad Program. A member of the Class of 2027 at Muhlenberg College, Hoffman is pursuing a degree in Biology while expanding his academic and cultural horizons overseas.

With support from Muhlenberg’s Office of Global Education, nearly half of the college’s students participate in study abroad programs across more than 60 countries. These international experiences not only enhance students’ academic understanding but also foster personal independence and global awareness. Research shows that students who study abroad often return with greater confidence, improved academic performance, and a stronger start in their professional careers.

Founded in 1848, Muhlenberg College is a highly selective liberal arts institution located in Allentown, Pennsylvania. With nearly 2,000 bachelor’s and master’s degree-seeking students, the college emphasizes a curriculum that encourages exploration, creativity, and lifelong learning.

A 2022 graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, Hoffman was known for his leadership and athletic excellence. He served as team captain for both the cross country and track & field teams, earning recognition as a two-time all-conference honoree and being named the team MVP in cross country.

Now studying in one of Europe’s most vibrant cities, Justin is embracing the opportunity to immerse himself in Danish culture while continuing his studies in the sciences. His journey from Parsippany to Copenhagen exemplifies the spirit of curiosity, leadership, and global engagement fostered by both Parsippany Hills High School and Muhlenberg College.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Hunterdon County Man Charged with Discharging a Firearm in a Restaurant
Next article
Troy Bailey of Parsippany Begins College Career at Holy Cross
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »