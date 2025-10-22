Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Troy Bailey of Parsippany Begins College Career at Holy Cross

Parsippany’s Troy Bailey, a Delbarton High School graduate, has joined the College of the Holy Cross Class of 2029 and will suit up as a freshman defensive back for the Crusaders this season.
PARSIPPANY — The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, proudly welcomes members of the Class of 2029, including Troy Bailey.

This fall, Bailey joins one of the most academically accomplished incoming classes in the College’s history. Admission to the Class of 2029 was highly competitive, with over 10,000 applications submitted — a record-breaking total and nearly a 20% increase over the past two years. The college’s 19% acceptance rate reflects its continued commitment to academic excellence.

The incoming students represent 39 U.S. states and territories and 15 countries, bringing diverse backgrounds, experiences, and talents to the Holy Cross community. Each new Crusader has demonstrated outstanding achievements in academics, leadership, community service, athletics, and the arts.

Students moved into the residence halls on Wednesday, August 20, where they were greeted by enthusiastic upperclassmen, faculty, and alumni known as the “Purple Crew.” Fall classes officially began on Tuesday, August 26.

During the traditional Mass of the Holy Spirit, College President Vincent D. Rougeau welcomed the new students, encouraging them to embrace the opportunities ahead:

“Lean into the growth this experience can offer,” Rougeau said. “You are not doing this alone. Some of the people you meet in the next few days and months will become your friends for life.”

At 6’1” and 180 pounds, freshman defensive back Troy Bailey from Parsippany, New Jersey, brings a rare combination of size and athleticism to the Holy Cross Crusaders’ defense for the 2025 season. Though still early in his collegiate career with limited publicly available game stats, Bailey’s physical profile and background from Delbarton High School suggest strong coverage skills and potential as a versatile defender. Coaches value his intensity and football IQ, making him a developing asset in the Patriot League. His youth and frame indicate significant upside, positioning him as a player to watch for teams seeking a long-term defensive back with growth potential.

Founded in 1843, the College of the Holy Cross is one of the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. The selective, four-year undergraduate college enrolls approximately 3,200 students and is known for its rigorous academics, personalized education, and commitment to the Jesuit, Catholic tradition of developing thoughtful, ethical leaders.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
