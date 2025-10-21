Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Hunterdon County Man Charged with Discharging a Firearm in a Restaurant

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Mount Olive Township Police Chief Michael Spitzer confirmed that William H. Schmieding, 70, of White House Station, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, Violating Safe Carry Firearm Requirements, and Prohibited Carrying of a Firearm.

On October 20, the Mount Olive Township Police were dispatched to Frank’s Pizza on Route 206 in Flanders, on the report of a firearm discharge with an injured party. Upon arrival, officers located an 89-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound to her left leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition. Subsequent investigation revealed that William H. Schmieding, who has a permit to carry a handgun, was eating at the restaurant with friends. During the meal, Schmieding removed a Smith and Wesson Bodyguard handgun from his holster and attempted to clear ammunition, which resulted in the gun firing a round. This round struck the victim in the left leg, causing injury.

As a result of the incident, Schmieding was charged with Aggravated Assault, a crime of the second degree in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1); Aggravated Assault, a crime of the fourth degree in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(3); Prohibited Carrying of a Firearm, a crime of the third degree in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:58-4.6a(15); and Violating Safe Firearm Carry Requirements, a crime of the fourth degree in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:58-4.4a(5).

Pursuant to the Criminal Justice Reform Act, Schmieding has been detained in the Morris County Correctional Facility, pending future court proceedings.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.

Members of the Mount Olive Township Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit are participating in this investigation.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they can call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
