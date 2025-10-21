Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Troy Hills Neighbors Urge Strong Turnout for October 22 Zoning Board Session

Community members are urged to attend the Zoning Board meeting to learn more about a proposed residential development that could significantly impact the surrounding neighborhood.
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Zoning Board has scheduled its next meeting regarding the proposed apartment complex at 879 South Beverwyck Road, a site connected to the Islamic Community Cultural Center.

Residents packed the Parsippany High School auditorium for a zoning board meeting to hear testimony on the Islamic Community Cultural Center’s proposed senior housing project.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Road. This location is the same venue as the initial public meeting held on April 2, 2025. The July 30 session, however, was held at Parsippany’s other high school.

Residents are strongly encouraged to attend. Organizers emphasize that even quiet attendance demonstrates community interest, as the board considers public turnout a reflection of how deeply residents care about the issue.

Updated information is available at www.TroyHillsNeighbors.com.

Even without 28 additional residential units, events held at 879 S. Beverwyck Rd. have already resulted in parking and safety issues for residents of Quinby Ct., Lord Sterling Dr., and Preston Rd. Firetrucks and ambulances may be delayed if needed when streets are effectively blocked. The dense crowding of these streets has already frustrated residents whose guests are unable to park at their homes for personal events, and at least once, a school bus has been unable to reach its destination.
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
