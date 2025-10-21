Troy Hills Neighbors Urge Strong Turnout for October 22 Zoning Board Session

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Zoning Board has scheduled its next meeting regarding the proposed apartment complex at 879 South Beverwyck Road, a site connected to the Islamic Community Cultural Center.

Residents packed the Parsippany High School auditorium for a zoning board meeting to hear testimony on the Islamic Community Cultural Center’s proposed senior housing project.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Road. This location is the same venue as the initial public meeting held on April 2, 2025. The July 30 session, however, was held at Parsippany’s other high school.

Residents are strongly encouraged to attend. Organizers emphasize that even quiet attendance demonstrates community interest, as the board considers public turnout a reflection of how deeply residents care about the issue.

Updated information is available at www.TroyHillsNeighbors.com.