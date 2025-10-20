Virtual Debate Set for Parsippany Mayoral Candidates on October 22

PARSIPPANY — The League of Women Voters of the Morris Area and its co-sponsors will host a virtual debate for the Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayoral candidates on Wednesday, October 22, at 7:00 p.m.

The debate will be live-streamed and available for public viewing on the LWV Morris Area YouTube channel at youtube.com/@lwvmorrisarea.

Residents are encouraged to take part in the civic process by submitting questions for the candidates in advance. The League has extended the submission period and continues to accept community input. Questions may be submitted using the online form available here.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering voters and defending democracy through education and participation in the electoral process.