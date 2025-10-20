Monday, October 20, 2025
HomeLocal NewsVirtual Debate Set for Parsippany Mayoral Candidates on October 22
Local News

Virtual Debate Set for Parsippany Mayoral Candidates on October 22

Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
3615

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The League of Women Voters of the Morris Area and its co-sponsors will host a virtual debate for the Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayoral candidates on Wednesday, October 22, at 7:00 p.m.

The debate will be live-streamed and available for public viewing on the LWV Morris Area YouTube channel at youtube.com/@lwvmorrisarea.

Residents are encouraged to take part in the civic process by submitting questions for the candidates in advance. The League has extended the submission period and continues to accept community input. Questions may be submitted using the online form available here.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering voters and defending democracy through education and participation in the electoral process.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Area Women Help Raise Funds for Homeless Solutions’ Families
Next article
Golden Age Club Celebrates 60 Years of Friendship and Community
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »