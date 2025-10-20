Area Women Help Raise Funds for Homeless Solutions’ Families

MORRIS COUNTY — Homeless Solutions, Inc. (HSI) recently held its 18th Annual Women’s Day event to raise funds for childcare and other critical services for families in its programs. On Monday, September 22nd, over 200 local women gathered at Morris County Golf Club for a day filled with health and wellness activities including golf, yoga, and pickleball, along with socializing, a ticket auction, and lunch. Their common goal: to support working parents in HSI’s programs on their journey towards housing stability.



Childcare is an essential component of the support that HSI, the leading provider of shelter services in Morris County, offers. Many parents who enter HSI’s shelter or Transitional Housing Program (THP) are seeking employment or already employed, and maintaining these jobs is critical to graduating from the programs. These parents rely on New Jersey’s childcare subsidy, with Homeless Solutions providing additional support for co-pays. However, with the state pausing new applications to the Child Care Assistance Program, the gap in what families can afford grows even larger, greatly increasing the need for additional support.



As Maggie, the guest speaker at Women’s Day, eloquently stated, “My story is my own, but my needs are not unique. Families all over Morris County need the kind of support provided by Homeless Solutions’ childcare fund. Without stable childcare, low-income parents like me cannot get reliable work to support their children, let alone build their careers.”

With generous donations from Women’s Day supporters, HSI is able to provide more of this critical childcare funding, softening the impact of these funding cuts on families who are working hard to maintain their jobs, regain self-sufficiency, and move into stable, independent housing. Homeless Solutions is grateful for the support, and is thrilled to have raised a significant amount to help the families in our programs.



In addition to raising funds, Women’s Day often motivates attendees to engage in more active and meaningful service at HSI. Along with the success of this longstanding event, Homeless Solutions is proud to welcome a new trustee to the Board, Dagmar Rosa-Bjorkeson.



Inspired by those around her already involved with Homeless Solutions, Dagmar is motivated to make a meaningful difference for people facing housing insecurity. Having recently retired as Chief Operating Officer at global biotechnology company Mesoblast Limited, she is ready for her next chapter of service. Dagmar has been actively involved with HSI, attending events like Women’s Day and volunteering at our Women’s Campus. During conversations with HSI guests, she realized how easily housing insecurity could affect anyone and saw an opportunity to channel her extensive business expertise more directly: “The impact of stable housing and the support offered to be able to sustain it has reverberations through families and generations.”



With 35 years in pharmaceutical and biotech industries, Dagmar holds a Master of Science in Chemistry and MBA in Marketing from the University of Texas at Austin. She serves on multiple boards and is a Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association member.

Ms. Bjorkeson will join HSI’s existing Board, made up of 16 fellow community and professional leaders. Homeless Solutions’ Board of Trustees provides strategic, financial, and governance support to the organization to help achieve its philosophy of “a Hand UP, not a Handout.” She will serve on various committees to help advance the work of the organization, including the Committee on Trustees, Fund Development, and Programs & Property.



Homeless Solutions is excited to have Dagmar’s experience, passion, and commitment strengthening our mission.



About Homeless Solutions

Our Philosophy is “A Hand UP, not a HandOUT.” Since 1983, Homeless Solutions has been helping people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity in our community. As a private, nonprofit organization, we are unique in what we do. We offer more than just a healthy meal and a place to sleep. We create pathways for people to rebuild stability, achieve lasting housing and pursue their long-term goals.



What sets Homeless Solutions apart from others is our comprehensive continuum of housing options, including our Main Shelter, Transitional Housing Program (THP) for families, Warming Center for individuals living unsheltered during the winter, Mt. Kemble Home for senior women, Women’s Campus for single women, and 72 additional units of affordable rental housing, owned and operated by HSI, throughout Morris County. Each of our programs is designed to meet people where they are and support their journey to sustainable housing.



For more information on how you can support Homeless Solutions, click here.