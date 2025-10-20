Golden Age Club Celebrates 60 Years of Friendship and Community

PARSIPPANY — The Golden Age Club celebrated its 60th anniversary with a special gathering held at the Parsippany Community Center on Monday, October 20.

The Golden Age Club began in 1965 at Saint Peter the Apostle Church. Like many community organizations, it started small—meeting first at the church, later at the Jewish Center in Lake Hiawatha, and now at the Parsippany Senior Community Center, where it has grown by leaps and bounds.

Nearly 100 guests filled the Parsippany Community Center to celebrate the Golden Age Club’s 60th anniversary, enjoying an afternoon of friendship, music, and shared memories.

The club was formed during a time when many seniors were seeking opportunities to socialize, meet new people, and stay active during their “golden years.” Over the decades, the Golden Age Club has flourished thanks to the dedication of its past presidents, vice presidents, officers, and committee members, all of whom have generously volunteered their time and energy to make the organization what it is today.

Displayed at the celebration were the names of past presidents dating back to 1994. Although information prior to that date was unavailable, the club extended heartfelt gratitude to every volunteer and leader who helped build and sustain this welcoming community.

The purpose of the Golden Age Club has always been to reach out to local seniors, helping them stay connected, active, and informed. Meeting at the Senior Community Center provides members access to vital services—from flu shots and Medicare sign-ups to transportation assistance and housing information.

A special thank-you was extended to Saint Peter the Apostle Church and Pastor Father David for their ongoing support.

The club also expressed deep appreciation to Mayor James Barberio and the Town of Parsippany for their continued assistance—especially for providing buses that make affordable trips and outings possible. Gratitude was also shared with Michele, Gloria, and Stacy from the township for their constant help and kindness.

A warm thank-you was given to Barbara Freda, Director of Marketing at Genesis Healthcare of Parsippany-Troy Hills, for donating the cake and beverages for this special milestone celebration.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Past President Doreen Brennan, President Doris O’Rourke, and Barbara Freda, Director of Marketing at Genesis Healthcare of Parsippany-Troy Hills