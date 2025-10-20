Parsippany Library Joins the Fight Against Breast Cancer

PARSIPPANYv— The Parsippany Library is proud to announce its participation in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Sunday, October 26, 2025. The library’s team, Team Parsippany Library, is walking under the inspirational motto “Turning the Page on Breast Cancer.”

Community members are invited to support the team’s fundraising efforts by donating directly through the teams page.

In addition, the library will host a special Think Pink Craft Event on Thursday, October 23rd at the Main Library. Participants can enjoy an evening of creativity and community spirit while making pink-themed crafts. A $5 donation per person will go directly to benefit Team Parsippany Library’s fundraising for the Making Strides Walk.

“We’re honored to walk alongside survivors, supporters, and community members who share our hope for a world without breast cancer,” said Melissa Kuzma, Parsippany Library Director. “Every step and every donation brings us closer to that goal.”

To learn more about the Think Pink event or to register to attend, visit parsippanylibrary.org or visit https://live-parsippany.pantheonsite.io/event/think-pink-craft-event-12366.

