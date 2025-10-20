Monday, October 20, 2025
Parsippany Library Joins the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Thousands of individuals from all walks of life will participate in the American Cancer Society "Making Strides" walk at Century Campus in Parsippany. The diverse crowd will include walkers, individuals in wheelchairs, parents pushing baby carriages, and even dogs. The event truly encapsulated a community coming together for a common cause.
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANYv— The Parsippany Library is proud to announce its participation in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Sunday, October 26, 2025. The library’s team, Team Parsippany Library, is walking under the inspirational motto “Turning the Page on Breast Cancer.”

Community members are invited to support the team’s fundraising efforts by donating directly through the teams page.

In addition, the library will host a special Think Pink Craft Event on Thursday, October 23rd at the Main Library. Participants can enjoy an evening of creativity and community spirit while making pink-themed crafts. A $5 donation per person will go directly to benefit Team Parsippany Library’s fundraising for the Making Strides Walk.

“We’re honored to walk alongside survivors, supporters, and community members who share our hope for a world without breast cancer,” said Melissa Kuzma, Parsippany Library Director. “Every step and every donation brings us closer to that goal.”

To learn more about the Think Pink event or to register to attend, visit parsippanylibrary.org or visit https://live-parsippany.pantheonsite.io/event/think-pink-craft-event-12366.

About Parsippany Library

The Parsippany Library serves a vibrant and diverse community of more than 56,000 residents across three locations: Parsippany, Lake Hiawatha, and Mount Tabor. As a hub for information, education, and entertainment, the Library provides access to a wide range of resources, including books, media, and digital collections. Through its membership in the Main Library Alliance, patrons also have borrowing access to materials from over 50 libraries across Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties. Committed to lifelong learning and community enrichment, the Parsippany Library offers a robust calendar of programs—from classes and workshops to cultural and civic events—that support health, creativity, and connection. Learn more at parsippanylibrary.org, where you can find current hours, services, and upcoming programs.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
