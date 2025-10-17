Saturday, October 18, 2025
Video: Italian Night at the PAL

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany–Troy Hills School District’s Italian Department hosted a vibrant and heartwarming Italian Night: A Taste of Italy on Wednesday, October 15, at the Parsippany PAL Building. The community gathered to honor Italian-American Heritage Month through an evening filled with food, music, and cultural traditions.

The event offered something for everyone — from bocce and trivia to lively tarantella dancing, a hands-on mozzarella-making demonstration, and Italian-themed crafts. Guests enjoyed authentic Italian cuisine and desserts generously donated by community sponsors including De Cecco, Cerbo’s Greenhouse, Anthony Franco’s Pizza, Whole Foods Market, Eataly, Beretta, Bindi Desserts, Sergio & Co., Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, and Ferrero.

“This is more than just a celebration of Italian heritage,” organizers shared. “It’s about bringing the Parsippany community together to share traditions, stories, and experiences.”

Laughter and the aroma of freshly made Italian dishes filled the air as families and friends gathered around tables, capturing memories at the photo booth and enjoying live Italian music. Donations collected during the evening will support future cultural programming in the district, ensuring that events like A Taste of Italy continue to bring Parsippany residents together for years to come.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
