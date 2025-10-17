Saturday, October 18, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Students Raise $3,000 for Food Pantry and Fire Department Through “Cards...
Local NewsPolice and FireSchool News

Parsippany Students Raise $3,000 for Food Pantry and Fire Department Through “Cards for a Cause” FUNdRAISER

Parsippany Human Services Director Michele Piccone accepted a $2,000 donation to the Parsippany Food Pantry, raised by a group of talented young artists through their fifth annual “Cards for a Cause” FUNdRAISER.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
411

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Human Services Director Michele Piccone accepted a $2,000 donation to the Parsippany Food Pantry, raised by a group of talented young artists through their fifth annual “Cards for a Cause” FUNdRAISER.

Now celebrating its fifth year, the Annual FUNdRAISER reached a new milestone with twenty-two young artists, three major community events, and countless volunteer hours—all resulting in a total of $3,000 raised. While the Parsippany Food Pantry remained the primary beneficiary, receiving $2,000, the students also chose to donate $1,000 to the Mt. Tabor Volunteer Fire Department this year.

The young artists extended their generosity by donating $1,000 to the Mt. Tabor Volunteer Fire Department as part of this year’s “Cards for a Cause” FUNdRAISER.

The effort was led by 10-year-old Vivan Bhattacharya and his friends Ryan and Kate Cooper, Joey Carson, Veer Sethi, Riana Elawadhi, Jill Sadhu, Ashneel and Eishaan Kumar, Ashmi Mazumder, Aishini Saha, Samriddhi Sengupta, Luciana Wilson, Kavanveer Singh, Shrey Kumar, Nia Tambe, Sathvika Bharanidharan, Shravan Sangar, Vihan Misra, Vihan Kushwaha, Avi and Arya Lad. These dedicated young artists designed and sold handmade greeting cards featuring their own artwork to support local causes.

The young artists from “Cards for a Cause” raised funds during the Parsippany Fall Festival, showcasing their handmade greeting cards to support the Parsippany Food Pantry and Mt. Tabor Volunteer Fire Department.

The success of the initiative was also made possible thanks to volunteers Amayra Rai, Anhik Jena, Connor Kaczorowski, Alia and Yunus Quaizar, Vihan Negi, and Rayirth Upadhyay, along with the many parents who supported every step of the process.

This year’s fundraiser also highlighted the importance of community partnerships—The UPS Store in Lake Hiawatha provided generous printing discounts to help bring the children’s artwork to life.

Continuing a Tradition of Kindness

Organizers encourage Parsippany’s youngest artists, ages seven and under, to join next year’s event and continue spreading kindness through creativity.

Thank you to everyone who made this remarkable effort possible—your generosity truly makes a difference, and the Parsippany community is proud to be one of this year’s beneficiaries.

We can’t wait to see what Vivan and Friends accomplish in 2026!

For more information, contact [email protected].

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Garden Savings Federal Credit Union Celebrates International Credit Union Day
Next article
Medicare Open Enrollment Presentation to Be Held at Parsippany Senior Center
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »