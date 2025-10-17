Garden Savings Federal Credit Union Celebrates International Credit Union Day

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany branch of Garden Savings Federal Credit Union joined credit unions around the world in celebrating International Credit Union Day on Thursday, October 17. The team spent the day greeting members, sharing refreshments and goodies, and celebrating the cooperative spirit that defines the credit union movement.

International Credit Union Day is celebrated annually on the third Thursday of October to recognize the positive impact that credit unions have on their members and communities. The day highlights the “people helping people” philosophy that has guided credit unions for more than 75 years.

This year’s theme, “Cooperation for a Prosperous World,” encouraged credit unions to reflect on their mission of empowering members through financial education, inclusion, and service.

Garden Savings Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Parsippany, has been serving members since 1968, when it was founded to support employees of AT&T Bell Laboratories. Today, it serves more than 25,000 members across New Jersey, offering savings and checking accounts, loans, and financial counseling designed to help members build stronger financial futures. The credit union recently expanded through a merger with Pinnacle Federal Credit Union, further strengthening its reach and community impact.

At the Parsippany branch, located at 129 Littleton Road, team members welcomed guests with smiles and conversation, using the occasion to thank members for their loyalty and trust.

“It means so much to us to be able to give back — even in a small way — to the people who trust us with their financial lives,” said Stephanie Parise. “Today reminds all of us that Garden Savings is more than transactions — it’s relationships, it’s support, it’s community.”

Throughout the day, members enjoyed snacks and conversation as they learned more about the credit union’s ongoing efforts to provide personalized service and financial education.

Garden Savings Federal Credit Union continues to embody the cooperative spirit of International Credit Union Day — putting people before profit and strengthening the communities it serves.