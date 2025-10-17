Medicare Open Enrollment Presentation to Be Held at Parsippany Senior Center

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany, in partnership with the Morris County SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program), will host an informational presentation on Medicare Open Enrollment on Wednesday, October 22, at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Parsippany Senior Center, located at 1130 Knoll Road.

Each year, Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7, providing an opportunity for individuals to review and make changes to their Medicare coverage. This session will focus on understanding Medicare Prescription Drug Plans and Medicare Advantage Plans, helping attendees make informed decisions about their health insurance options for 2026.

Representatives from Morris County SHIP will also share information about NJ SAVE, a valuable program that helps qualifying individuals save money on Medicare premiums, prescription costs, and living expenses.

“Many seniors find the Medicare process confusing,” said a spokesperson for the Office on Aging. “This presentation is designed to simplify the information and ensure everyone understands their choices.”

Registration is required to attend. Those interested can sign up at the Office on Aging or call (973) 263-7351 for more information.