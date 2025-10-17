Parsippany-Based Software Company Moves Headquarters to Morris Plains Campus

MORRIS PLAINS — Health care software firm Agadia Systems Inc. will relocate its global headquarters to Morris Plains following its purchase of an office property in the township.

Cushman & Wakefield announced the $10.25 million sale of 201 Littleton Road to SiriVasha LLC, a sister company of Agadia Systems, on September 30.

The transaction was brokered by Cushman & Wakefield’s David Bernhaut, Executive Vice Chair; Frank DiTommaso, Executive Managing Director; Andrew Schwartz, Managing Director; Jordan Sobel, Director; Andre Balthazard, Senior Associate; Dan Bottiglieri, Associate; and Bill Baunach, Senior Financial Analyst. The team represented the seller, Chopp Holdings, and also procured the buyer. Additionally, the firm’s Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team—led by Brian Anderson, Executive Managing Director, and Eddie Miro, Senior Financial Analyst—arranged financing for the acquisition.

Currently based at 9 Campus Drive, 2nd Floor East, Parsippany, Agadia Systems develops technology solutions for the managed care and health plan industry.

Sobel described the 89,100-square-foot property as “a unique opportunity to acquire a well-occupied office asset with strong cash flow and significant value-add potential.” He noted that recent leasing momentum—five new leases totaling more than 22,000 square feet—reflects “the sustained demand for high-quality, well-located office space in New Jersey.”

A Premier Office Setting

Situated on 16.5 acres in Morris County, 201 Littleton Road offers a park-like environment with lake views, outdoor terraces, and immediate access to Interstate 287, Interstate 80, and Route 10. The three-story building features a renovated lobby and updated common areas, with average suite sizes of approximately 4,700 square feet—well-suited to current market needs.

“The team at Chopp Holdings has done an excellent job throughout their ownership, and we are pleased to have represented them in securing a long-term buyer for the property,” said DiTommaso.

Cushman & Wakefield also handled the sale of the same property in 2019. Shortly after purchasing the asset from Mack-Cali Realty Corp., Chopp Holdings appointed Cushman & Wakefield as its exclusive leasing agent, driving occupancy and value in the years since.