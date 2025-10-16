Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Donates to Spectrum360

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany recently donated $500 to Spectrum360, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving children and adults with autism and related disabilities throughout northern New Jersey.

Spectrum360 provides a continuum of educational, therapeutic, and vocational programs designed to help individuals reach their fullest potential. Through its schools, Academy360 and Independence360, the organization empowers students and adults to gain academic, social, and life skills that lead to independence and community inclusion.

The mission of Spectrum360 aligns closely with Kiwanis’ global purpose — improving the world one child and one community at a time. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, part of Kiwanis International, is a service organization of volunteers dedicated to supporting youth, promoting leadership, and fostering opportunities for all members of the community.

“Supporting Spectrum360 fits perfectly with our mission,” said Frank Cahill, Governor of the New Jersey District of Kiwanis International and member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. “Both organizations share a common goal — helping young people and adults develop the confidence and skills they need to thrive.”

The donation will help Spectrum360 continue providing vital programs that make a lasting difference for individuals with autism and their families.